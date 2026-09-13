Jujutsu Kaisen Studio Just Dropped A Trailer For Their New 2027 Anime, & It’s Stunning

Anime fans haven’t even begun to sink their teeth into Fall 2026’s impeccable seasonal line-up and studios are already beginning to tease what’s in store for the Winter 2027 season. Keeping true to this decade’s shoujo renaissance, MAPPA has been hyping up a brand-new shoujo romance adaptation titled Fall In Love, You False Angels based on the original manga by Coco Uzuki.

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The series follows two ridiculously stunning high schoolers described as having “angel-like” personalities by their peers. But Otogi Katsura and Toki Ninomae are secretly only playing the role of being physical embodiments of perfection. After school, the two reveal their true personalities, which are unwittingly callous and cynical toward the world around them. You can check out the new trailer for Fall In Love, You False Angels below.

Fall In Love, You False Angels Dropped a Gorgeous New Trailer With A Special Cast Reveal

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In a brand-new trailer revealed by MAPPA, fans finally get a special first look at the voice cast for Fall In Love, You False Angels. Nao Ojika, known for voicing Ein in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, Meia in Granblue Fantasy, and Priscilla in Chaos Zero Nightmare will be voicing the main heroine, Otogi Katsura. The male lead, Toki Ninomae will be voiced by Taito Ban, who is perhaps best known for his role as Jinwoo in Solo Leveling, but has also been credited for voicing characters like Ferdinand von Aegir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Itakura in Kaiju No. 8, and Kengo in Oshi no Ko.

Additional production staff working on Fall In Love, You False Angels includes Yasutomo Okamoto, as assistant director, Pluto (2023) as the lead director, and Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill as the lead director will be directing, with character designs by Mariko Oka, who also worked on character designs for the Rose of Versailles reboot, and original music composed by Senoo and Yuki Kurihara. The anime is slated to release in January as part of the Winter 2027 seasonal anime lineup. Currently, there’s been no official streaming home announced for the series in the west.

How Fall In Love, You False Angels Stands Out From Other Shoujo Manga

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One of the most alluring aspects of Fall In Love, You False Angels — aside from it’s absolutely stunning art style — is how it portrays the “alter egos” of its lead characters. Otogi and Toki are the definition of fake it until you make it, ultimately using what could have turned into a vicious rivalry as a surprisingly tender friendship that, of course, develops into something far deeper as the series progresses.

Fall In Love, You False Angels is an ongoing series from Coco Uzuki that’s currently being serialized in Kodansha’s Dessert Magazine. The series began serialization in April 2023 and has won the 2024 U-Next Prize in the Next Manga Awards, as well as the 49th Kodansha Manga Award in the shojo category. The manga currently has 2.25 million copies in circulation, and with the quality fans have been seeing in the promotional content for the anime adaptation, its likely those numbers will jump once it begins airing in 2027. Fall In Love, You False Angels is available in English through Kodansha, who currently have volumes 1-5 available in both print and digital.