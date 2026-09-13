Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Confirms U.S. Netflix Release Date & It’s Soon

It’s official, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is coming to Netflix in the United States and other regions very soon. Demon Slayer absolutely dominated theaters when it made its return to the big screen last year with the first film in a new trilogy taking on the massive Infinity Castle arc from Koyoharu Gotoge’s original manga. It was such a hit that it remained in theaters in the region for nine long months, and didn’t even get an official digital release until an entire year afterward.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I is now going to be much easier to watch than ever as Netflix has officially announced that the film is finally coming to the streaming service in the United States and other regions on September 28th. To get ready for the movie’s anticipated Netflix debut, you can check out the special trailer below the streaming service released to help commemorate the occasion.

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I will be making its debut with Netflix in the United States on September 28th, and that’s great news considering that the movie had already been made available for streaming with the service in select regions in Asia. The film made its streaming debut earlier this Summer, and has been doing well with Netflix, but was exclusive to Crunchyroll for the past few weeks. But that’s going to be changing later this month with this wider launch.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle I made its official streaming and digital storefront debut earlier this July, but it was exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll. This was a big debut either way as it meant that this was the first time in an entire year that fans got to see the movie after its initial launch in theaters back in 2025, but this Netflix launch is going to see it hit even more worldwide regions (as proof by how well it had done in just China alone). And it’s likely going to pick up even more steam as fans excitedly wait for the next big film in the trilogy.

When Does Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Come Out?

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Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle II is now in the works, but no concrete information has been revealed about the film as of the time of this writing. The sequel has yet to reveal any promotional materials, release date or window information, or even production staff as of now. The first film had been doing so well that there was no real need to move onto promotion for the second film, and it seems like it’s not really going to move forward until late 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

This new feature film trilogy adapts the final arcs from the original Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, and with it sees Tanjiro Kamado and the surviving fighters taking on Muzan Kibutsuji’s final demonic enemies. There have already been some big losses with the end of the first film, and there are going to be even more harsh goodbyes before it’s all over. But at least this Netflix release will make waiting for the next film all the easier.