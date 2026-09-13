Crunchyroll Fantasy Isekai Confirms Season 2 Release Date With Big Premiere Plans – Watch Trailer

A major Crunchyroll fantasy Isekai anime is coming back this Fall with Season 2, and it’s got some big plans for its premiere revealed in a cool new trailer. The Fall 2026 anime schedule is fast approaching as the final wave of Summer 2026 releases are coming to their respective ends. It means that fans can look forward to a whole new wave of anime making their respective premieres, and it includes a ton of new franchises alongside the returns of some notable hits. And it’s going to be a big Fall for Isekai fans.

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The anime adaptation for Buncololi and Kantoku’s Sasaki and Peeps originally made its debut back in 2024, and is finally coming back for a second season this Fall. Previously scheduled for a release this October, Sasaki and Peeps has now confirmed that it will be making its debut on October 7th in Japan. Making the new season an even bigger deal is the fact that it’s going to be kicking off with an hour long debut. You can check out the new trailer for Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 below.

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Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 will be making its debut on October 7th with an hour long premiere, and Crunchyroll has previously announced that they will be streaming the new episodes outside of Japan for fans in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. The anime has gotten one notable staff shake up following the end of the first season, however, as Yushi Ibe will be directing the new season and Yamato Ouchi serving as assistant director for Silver Link. But much of the production staff is set to return.

Kazunori Ozawa will be supervising the action, Saori Nakashiki will be handling the character designs, and Tsutomu Ogasawara will be the 3D director. Deko Akao will be overseeing the scripts, and Koji Fujimoto and Osasmu Sasaki will be handling the music production. The series is a unique one as the titular Sasaki can freely jump between his world and a fantasy one, so make sure you catch up with everything that’s happened in the anime so far before the new season hits.

What’s New for Sasaki and Peeps Season 2?

Courtesy of Silver Link

Sasaki and Peeps Season 2 reveals the new opening theme in this trailer titled “Unbroken” as performed by MADKID. It also reveals new additions to the voice cast with Tasuku Hatanaka as Himegami-kun and Yu Sasahara as Eriel. They’ll be joining the returning voice cast of Tomokazu Sugita as Sasaki, Aoi Yuki as Pii-chan, Akari Kito as Otonari-san, Rie Takahashi as Hoshizaki, Naomi Ozora as Shizuka Futari, Miyu Tomita as Elsa and more. But this also means that Sasaki has a lot more to keep track of.

Rather than going the traditional Isekai anime route of bringing its lead character to another world, Sasaki adopts a bird that ends up being an all-powerful sage from another world. Now gaining the ability to quickly travel between the two of them, Sasaki seeks to shake up his boring life. But that’s also put a surprise target on his back from all sorts of other superpowered individuals. It’s a wild one that Isekai fans should add to their slate.