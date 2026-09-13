Isekai Action Hit Returns With Cool Crossover Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

A major Isekai action hit is coming back for new episodes later this Fall, but has returned for an unexpected crossover with another action anime hit series as it gets ready to pick up the baton. With the Fall 2026 anime schedule fast approaching, it also means that the final wave of Summer 2026 anime releases are coming to their respective ends. There have been some standout franchises that made their returns for new episodes through the Summer, and there’s one sword wielder who left a big impact on fans with their comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman Season 2 is rounding out its final episodes this Summer, and it’s getting ready to pass the baton to another sword fighter as Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 is set to pick up from things with its debut this Fall. As the two of them pass one another by with an impending finale and new season premiere, the two of them have united their swords in a special crossover visual that you can check out below.

When Does Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of C2C / Passione

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 will be making its debut on September 30th in Japan followed by an October 7th full launch, and it will be exclusively streaming its episodes with HIDIVE as part of their Fall 2026 anime schedule for fans in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and more. As for From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman, Season 2 of the anime is gearing up to release its final few episodes with Prime Video as it readies to wrap up its run by the end of the Summer.

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 will feature a returning production staff with Shinji Ishihira directing for C2C. Takahiro Nagano will be providing the scripts, Atsuko Saito will be providing the character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. The voice cast from the new season is all set to return too with Ai Kakuma as Fran, Shinichiro Miki as Master, Yuma Uchida as Jean du Vix all confirmed thus far. You should really check it all out.

Why You Need to Watch Reincarnated as a Sword

Play video

Reincarnated as a Sword goes in the same vein as other Isekai hits where the main protagonist reincarnates into another world not as a human being, but instead as an object. Finding himself as a sword, he masters all kinds of new abilities and techniques that only he can use. When finding a young orphan named Fran, the two of them unite together and Fran becomes a powerful adventurer. It’s a fun series where the two of them bond, and it’s only going to be getting more impressive in the second season.

Reincarnated as a Sword Season 2 teases the Sky Island arc coming in the new episodes as Fran and Master need to deal with some tough monsters in a dangerous new region. Meeting the mysterious Jean Du Vix, the two of them enter a new dungeon with undead threats lurking within. If the new episodes are as hard hitting as last time, it’s going to be a big deal when it premieres. Catch up with it all on HIDIVE in the meantime.