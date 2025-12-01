Classic Sci-Fi Anime Getting Reboot After 23 Years (But There’s a Catch)

One classic science fiction romance comedy is coming back with a new reboot 23 years after the anime originally premiered, but there’s a catch behind making it all happen. The 2000s was a great period for science fiction in anime, and even more so for romantic comedies. Many of the standouts of that time even sparked blends of the two of them, and now one of these classics from that era is coming back with a new entry after over 20 years since the series came to an end. So it’s time for much more of Please Teacher! if things work out.

Genco Inc. has officially announced that they will be working on a brand new animation for the sci-fi classic, Please Teacher!. Launching a crowdfunding campaign in Japan with the hopes of raising 25 million yen (about $160 million USD) until late March next year, this is promised to be a reboot of the Please series but not many details have been revealed about this new animation project as of this time. So there’s a bit of a catch to this reboot, but fans need to keep an eye on it nonetheless.

What to Know for New Please Teacher!

Courtesy of Genco Inc

The crowdfunding announcement for the new Please Teacher! animation teased that it was planning to wrap up its production sometime in March or April, and will be screening in a few locations across Japan. There will be an official Blu-ray release later, but any international release plans have been revealed as of the time of this announcement. Yasunori Idea, who actually directed the original Please Teacher! anime and the Please Twins spinoff anime that followed, will be directing the new animation for Studio M2. There are other returning members of the staff coming back for the new project too.

Taraku Uon will be returning from the original anime to provide the new character designs, and Kusanagi will be taking on the background art. Emi Yonezawa will be serving as producer with Bandai Namco Filmworks bringing the new animation’s Blu-ray to life a little bit later. The voice cast behind the original will be reprising their respective roles for the new project, and the staff has confirmed that they will continue developing the new animation even if they don’t meet their ultimate crowdfunding goal.

What Is Please Teacher! Anyway?

Courtesy of Bandai Visual

Please Teacher! was definitely one of the unsung gems of the early 2000s as its original anime was such a big deal that it was later adapted into a visual novel and manga even after it came to an end. The franchise then continued with an official spinoff series after its release, but it’s been dormant ever since. The series introduces fans to the mysterious Mizuho, who’s actually an alien who has come to Earth for a secret mission but she runs into Kei.

Kei is a boy afflicted with a mysterious kind of illness that puts him into a coma like state, and because of it he ends up crossing paths with Mizuho as she becomes a new teacher at his school. There are all kinds of shenanigans and misunderstandings that happen throughout the series as a result of these two crossing paths, and now fans will get to see why when this new reboot makes its comeback.

