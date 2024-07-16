Converse x Blue Period Collaboration Announced

It seems like Converse has found itself a brand-new collaboration, and the brand is dipping back into the anime well to do so. This week, the company announced its next brand deal with none other than Blue Period. The hit manga has a live-action movie on the horizon, so Converse is teaming up with Blue Period to celebrate the premiere.

As you can see below, Blue Period is taking over a special collection at Converse, but it doesn’t appear like any shoes will be included in the line. Instead, Blue Period will release clothing with Converse ranging from hats to tees and tote bags.

According to Converse, manga creator Tsubasa Yamaguchi is working closely on the collab, and they have inked special art for this clothing line. Of course, this means Yatora Yaguchi is about to join a good few wardrobes. The star of Blue Period is featured heavily in this Converse collaboration alongside his friends.

Sadly, this Converse line will only be available in Japan, and it will go live shortly. The launch date for the Blue Period deal is August 2, and the release could not be timed better. After all, the live-action adaptation of Blue Period is set to hit Japan on August 9. The movie is directed by Kentarō Hagiwara and stars Gordon Maeda as Yatora.

As for Blue Period itself, the series is staying busy. Beside its live-action pursuits, the manga is ongoing, and Blue Period welcomed a hit anime by Seven arcs in 2021. If you want to check out the series, you can find the show streaming on Netflix. So for more info on Blue Period, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“Yatora is the perfect high school student, with good grades and lots of friends. It’s an effortless performance, and, ultimately… a dull one. But he wanders into the art room one day, and a lone painting captures his eye, awakening him to a kind of beauty he never knew. Compelled and consumed, he dives in headfirst–and he’s about to learn how savage and unforgiving art can be…”

What do you make of this latest anime collaboration? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!