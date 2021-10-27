Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Reveals New Stills

Netflix has been all-in on the live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, releasing a new trailer, poster, and clip that gives fans a deeper dive into the series that will see John Cho as Spike Spiegel, Daniella Pineda as Faye Valentine, and Mustafa Shakir as Jet Black. With so much footage of the ten-episode series that is set to arrive on the streaming service next month, Netflix has revealed a number of new images of some of the main cast along with the villain Vicious who has more than a few ties with the protagonist Spike.

Cowboy Bebop isn’t the only anime franchise that will be getting its own television series that brings its characters into the world of live-action, with the streaming service also diving into the likes of One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, and Avatar The Last Airbender to name a few. With Cowboy Bebop often touted as one of the greatest examples of anime in the history of the medium, many fans were nervous about the upcoming project from Netflix, though the latest trailer has certainly garnered a good response from many fans of the Bebop.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix Geeked shared the new images from the upcoming Cowboy Bebop Series via its Official Twitter Account, showing us material that wasn’t featured in the latest trailer while giving us a better idea of how this new take on the fan-favorite world will come to life:

you've been good so here are a few more, thanks for the bounty @bebopnetflix pic.twitter.com/3mzRy68F8t — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 27, 2021

Netflix has supplied fans an official description of the upcoming live-action series:

“Cowboy Bebop is an action-packed space Western about three bounty hunters, aka ‘cowboys,’ all trying to outrun the past. As different as they are deadly, Spike Spiegel (John Cho), Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir), and Faye Valentine (Daniella Pineda) form a scrappy, snarky crew ready to hunt down the solar system’s most dangerous criminals — for the right price. But they can only kick and quip their way out of so many scuffles before their pasts finally catch up with them.”

