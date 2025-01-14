Fortnite Leak Reveals New Kong, Kaiju No. 8 Skins

Fortnite leakers are notorious for discovering upcoming skins and collaborations between Epic Games battle royale and other franchises. Sometimes the leaks are accurate and players get a sneak peak of what skins are joining Fortnite, but sometimes the leaks miss the mark. A recent leak has captured fans’ attention, and there is some credibility here based on previous skins released in Fortnite. One of the biggest surprises was the correctly leaked Godzilla collaboration, which ties in directly with this new leak.

The leak of a King Kong and Kaiju No.8 collaboration comes from known leakers Dr Cacahuette and iFireMonkey, showing off a potential look at upcoming skins. The 3D models for King Kong show what skins players can equip in Fortnite to play as the giant ape, based on his appearance from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. King Kong was previously leaked to be coming to the game after Godzilla joined, but Epic Games hasn’t officially confirmed this just yet.

The inclusion of skins and items from Kaiju No.8 is certainly a surprise but fits with Godzilla and King Kong also joining the game. For Kaiju No.8, leakers discovered a pickaxe codenamed Sure Bamboo, which has a similar color scheme and aesthetic to Kaiju No.8. If the pickaxe is an indicator of what’s to come, fans can probably expect a skin based on the Kaiju No.8 manga as well.

Both of these leaks should be taken with a grain of salt until an official announcement of a collaboration is made. As noted before, leakers are sometimes right, but can wrong just as often. Even well-known leakers who have gotten information correct don’t have a perfect batting average.

That said, with Godzilla’s inclusion, King Kong’s arrival makes sense, and considering both figures’ kaiju status, Kaiju No.8 also fits. Epic Games hasn’t been shy about including anime crossovers in Fortnite, so this isn’t far off the mark for what the studio may do. The current season of Fortnite ends on February 21, 2025, making it the perfect time to add more skins along with a new season.

Only time will tell if King Kong and Kaiju No.8 join Fortnite, but it would be a fitting follow-up to Godzilla. In the meantime, fans have taken to ridicule the leaked models for King Kong, specifically, the interesting choice to keep the head and body separate and King Kong’s funny facial expression. Fans of both franchises certainly hope the leaks are true, and most are happy to see new skins added. Fortnite continues to grow and expand its roster of collaborations, some of which seem impossible only to be done. King Kong and Kaiju No.8 aren’t far from the realm of possibility, so the leaks do look pretty credible.

Including kaiju in Fortnite makes sense and opens the door for even more. Godzilla and King Kong have numerous adversaries that could be added to the game, which would lead to some interesting parties. A team consisting of Godzilla, King Kong, Kaiju No.8, and another kaiju like Mothra would be an interesting sight to see dropping from the Battle Bus. Here’s to hoping more kaiju jump into Fortnite and give fans what they want.