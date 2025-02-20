Fortnite Festival Adds Creepy Nuts’ Most Iconic Theme in Latest Update

Fortnite has been no stranger to the world of anime in recent years. The beloved multiplayer game has teamed up with the likes of Dragon Ball, My Hero Academia, Kaiju No. 8, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. Thanks to the Epic Games expanding on the breadth of the Battle Bus, musical challenges have been added to Fortnite in a surprisingly big way. In a recent piece of news, one of the catchiest tunes in the anime world today has arrived in Fortnite as you can perform the song that helped make Mashle: Magic & Muscles’ second season resonate with anime fans that much more.

Most recently, Creepy Nuts took the anime world by storm thanks to the first season opening tune for Dandadan. The song, “Otonoke,” is one that perfectly captured the madcap adventures of Momo and Okarun, topping the charts. Of course, it was in “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” that Creepy Nuts was truly able to make a name for itself in the anime medium. Mashle: Magic & Muscles’ second season intro not only delivered this amazing song but saw its main characters performing a dance that has gone wildly viral online. With anime fans attempting to recreate the dance moves in the real world, Creepy Nuts has become a core part of the anime music scene.

Fortnite Festival Goes Anime

The Fortnite Festival is somewhat similar to games like Guitar Hero and Rock Band, allowing players to put down their guns and pick up instruments to perform some of the biggest tracks of the day. Adding Creepy Nuts’ “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born” goes a long way to solidify anime’s place in the Epic Games’ entry, with the track joined by Papa Roach’s Last Resort and Teddy Swims’ Lose Control in the recent announcement.

As Fortnite only continues to grow, seeing more anime franchises brought into this video game world seems like a safe bet at this point. For franchises like Dragon Ball and My Hero Academia, new mechanics and environments were added to celebrate the anime crossovers. Even recently, Fortnite added more characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen as skins for players to add to their collection, once again proving how anime is big business for the Battle Bus.

getting in the v-day spirit ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uPMSLb56fq — Fortnite Festival (@FNFestival) February 11, 2025

Anime in Gaming

Outside of Fortnite, anime has seen serious gains thanks to creating original works in the video game realm. The Dragon Ball series, for example, is riding high with entries like Dragon Ball Sparking Zero, Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, and Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 to name a few. With fellow shonen franchises such as Hunter x Hunter, One Piece, and more having future games in the works, now is a great time to be a fan of video games and anime alike.

