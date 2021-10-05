Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Cast Breaks Down Their Characters





Cowboy Bebop is set to receive its first live-action adaptation later this fall, with John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir portraying the main bounty hunters of the Bebop in Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black respectively. During the latest event for the streaming service, Netflix’s TUDUM allowed the three stars of the upcoming series to chat with one another, hyping the arrival of the upcoming show while also dissecting each of their characters that are considered some of the biggest anime characters to ever be introduced within the medium.

To start the ball rolling, Cho was asked if he could describe Spike Spiegel with three words, to which the actor replied:

“Cool, lost, hungry? It’s all about the suit, baby.”

Following up with the main star, Mustafa Shakir was asked the same question of his character Jet Black, the father figure of the Bebop who would normally act as the glue holding everything together in the original anime series:

“Obsessive, loyal, and a little stupid. Okay, okay. Not stupid. You know, he’s so intelligent that he can be stupid? Myopic.”

Cho added to this description by stating that he believes Jet’s “heart gets him in trouble. He doesn’t see things that everyone else does because he loves too much.”

Netflix Geeked shared the brief interview segment that saw the three main cast members exploring a number of aspects of the upcoming anime adaptation that will give us a brand new take on Cowboy Bebop:

"Cool, Lost, Hungry" are all pretty accurate when it comes to describing Spike. we asked the cast of Cowboy Bebop to interview each other about the upcoming series. #Tudum pic.twitter.com/fexhRajt01 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 25, 2021

On top of Spike, Faye, and Jet, there are plenty of other characters from the original anime series that are making their way into the upcoming Netflix original, including the data dog Ein, the sword-wielding horror Vicious, the creepy clown Pierrot Let Fou, and many others that first made their appearances in the Sunrise anime series. While fans are left wondering where Ed is, the young computer hacker that rounded out the quartet of humans that rode aboard the Bebop, the creative minds behind the series are hinting that the red-haired genius will have some presence in the series.

What has been your favorite live-action adaptation of an anime to date? Do you have high expectations for the Cowboy Bebop Netflix series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Bebop.