Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Drops Hilarious Ein Blooper Reel

Netflix has dropped a hilarious blooper reel of some of Ein’s messiest moments in the new Cowboy Bebop series! Fans had been anxious to see how Netflix would adapt such a massive classic anime series, and given how some live-action adaptations have been in the past, one of the things fans were delighted to see in Netflix’s new series was the live-action version of Ein. Ein had been confirmed for the new series fairly early on (long before even major expected additions like Ed), and now fans have gotten another cute look at the adorable pup.

Well, it’s actually more like pups. During the Cowboy Bebop: Unlocked special released by Netflix, it was revealed that Ein was actually played by two different corgi pups and while the puppy had been cute on screen it was the first acting gig for the both of them. These pups seemed to have gotten into all kinds of hilarious and adorable troubles behind the scenes as well, and Netflix has shared a blooper reel highlighting some of these best moments. You can check it out below:

If you wanted to jump into the franchise for yourself, both the original anime and new live-action series are streaming with Netflix. ComicBook.com’s Evan Valentine reviewed Cowboy Bebop for the site, and had the following to say about the series, “The series however does feel like Cowboy Bebop, in so much as the characters look as they should and the worlds feel adequately lived-in as the original had portrayed, but there are simply more than a few stumbling blocks when it comes to capturing the soul and spirit of the original.

The new Netflix show has its problems but it remains a fun romp that has a lot for fans, both of the original and new to the universe, to enjoy along the way. This show was simply never going to be able to hit the heights that were reached by the original, but if you’re willing to look past this fact, the new series offers viewers a fun albeit disjointed ride.” But what do you think?

