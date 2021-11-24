Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop Shares Hilarious Blooper Reel





Cowboy Bebop’s live-action series gives the classic anime franchise a major makeover, with the adaptation of the anime seeing John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir finding a good level of chemistry in taking on the roles of Spike Spiegel, Faye Valentine, and Jet Black. With the first ten episodes landing to a mixed-response, the series has still been able to become quite popular on the streaming service, recently becoming the number one series on Netflix, and the live-action adaptation has shared a new blooper reel that shares the outtakes from the set of Cowboy Bebop.

A second season has yet to be confirmed for the live-action series though the first handful of episodes certainly laid the groundwork for the show to return. Netflix isn’t stopping with Cowboy Bebop as well, as the streaming service is currently working on live-action adaptations for One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho, proving that the platform is all-in when it comes to bringing anime to life. Though the Blooper Reel shows the chemistry between the actors and the fun that was had on set, there were plenty of bumps in the road for getting this show off the ground, specifically when it came to delays caused by COVID-19, as well as an injury suffered by John Cho on set as he brought the legendary bounty hunter Spike Spiegel to life.

The Official Twitter Account for Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop shared the hilarious blooper reel that takes a number of outtakes from the filming of the first season and compiles them into a quick video clip that shares the fun that the actors of the series, hero and villain alike, had while filming:

Even the greatest bounty hunters make mistakes. Check out these fun bloopers from set and you'll notice that Ein never even got one line wrong. pic.twitter.com/59dioGFNQ1 — Cowboy Bebop (@bebopnetflix) November 24, 2021

While the series did venture into new territory for the anime franchise that was originally created by Sunrise and Hajime Yatate, the live-action Netflix show also had plenty of familiar Easter Eggs and characters that helped try to bridge the gap between old and new fans. While the season finale had plenty of familiar locales and events take place, it also set up some major differences for a potential second season, leading fans to wonder when, or if, Netflix will announce that the show will be making a return.

What do you think of this Cowboy Bebop blooper reel? Do you think that Netflix will renew the series for season two?