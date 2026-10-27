Critically Acclaimed Fantasy Creator Returns With New Series After 2010s Hit (First Look Revealed)

Haruko Ichikawa, the creator behind Land of the Lustrous, is returning with a new manga two years after the ending. While the series isn’t as popular as it used to be, it was one of the biggest sensations in the 2010s. Even now, hardly any anime and manga series can come close to the level of art style and exceptional writing as Land of the Lustrous. The manga began serialization in Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine in 2012 and reached its conclusion in 2024. Over the years, the manga won several awards and accolades, including the 45th Japanese Science Fiction Award last February and the Osamu Tezuka New Artist Prize in 2010.

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After a two-year hiatus, Ichikawa is returning with another exciting serialization, and the concept seems to be just as incredible as her legendary work. Comic Natalie confirmed that the new manga, titled Cosmic Mimimi, will be included in the January 2027 issue of Monthly Afternoon magazine, which will be on sale November 25th. The information was shared last week during the latest magazine issue, along with a first look at the manga series. However, so far, the manga hasn’t shared many details about the plot and setting of the story.

Land of the Lustrous Creator Is Returning With a New Manga After Two Years

Image Courtesy of Kodansha

During a career spanning over two decades, Land of the Lustrous is by far Ichikawa’s only serialized manga. Before this acclaimed fantasy, the creator released two short manga and a one-shot, but her career kicked off after this fantasy manga. Following the manga’s ending, Ichikawa went on a hiatus for two years, and this will be her second serialized series. The first look introduces unique character designs with a striking yellow background, confirming it will be just as eye-catching as her previous manga. However, while the manga has already shared the title and date, there hasn’t been any confirmation regarding the international release.

We might have to wait until the release to check if it will be available on the online manga platform of Kodansha, K Manga. While K Manga has made it easier than ever for global fans to read more manga series, it doesn’t have all of Kodansha’s titles. Additionally, after a few months of serialization, the manga will begin releasing its volumes, so we can count on official English translations as well. Since it’s a monthly series, these updates will take at least a year or even longer.

What Happened to the Land of the Lustrous Anime?

Image Courtesy of SENTAI FILMWORKS

A few years after the manga’s debut, Land of the Lustrous also released an anime adaptation in 2017. However, despite the gorgeous animation and critical acclaim, the anime never returned for a second season. Even now, it’s considered a hidden gem among fantasy series, especially due to its unique plot and character designs. The story takes place in the future where crystalline organisms called Gems inhabit a world that has been destroyed by six meteors. Each of these Gems is tasked with fighting against the Lunarians, a species that attacks them and shatters their bodies to use them as decorations. The anime only covered around 30 chapters of the manga, which means it needs at least two or three more seasons with the same episode count to fully adapt the story. However, due to its low viewership and production issues, it never received the green light for a sequel even though almost a decade has passed since the anime’s debut.

Are you excited for Ichikawa’s return with a new manga? Do you think it could be as good as Land of the Lustrous? Share your thoughts in the comments below.