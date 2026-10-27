Demon Slayer Studio’s Next Big Movie Hypes Crunchyroll U.S. Release – Watch New Trailer

Witch on the Holy Night is the next big movie coming from the same studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, and Crunchyroll is gearing up for its release across the United States with a slick new trailer showing it off. Studio Ufotable has made a major name for itself with its work on the Demon Slayer TV anime and film releases, but it’s really gotten started even earlier with lots of projects adapting various TYPE-MOON stories. Now a new one is heading to theaters soon.

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Witch on the Holy Night is the next major TYPE-Moon franchise coming to life through Studio Ufotable, and it’s going to be hitting theaters across Japan this November. But it won’t be too much longer before it comes to the United States and other territories in January. To better prepare fans for its release, Crunchyroll has dropped a cool new trailer for Witch on the Holy Night that you can check out in the video below.

When Does Witch on the Holy Night Come Out in the U.S.?

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Witch on the Holy Night will be first making its debut in Japan on November 20th, and Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment will then be releasing the new film in the United States, Canada and more international territories on January 29th next year with both Japanese and English dubbed audio planned. Based off of the TYPE-MOON visual novel from Kinoko Nasu, the film is directed by Masashi Takeuchi for ufotable with Moe Tsuzuki providing the character designs, Manabu Kamino handling the editing, and Hideyuki Fukasawa composing the music.

The Japanese voice cast for Witch on the Holy Night will be reprising the roles from TYPE-MOON’s original visual novel release and they include Haruka Tomatsu as Aoko Aozaki, Kana Hanazawa as Alice Kuonji, and Yusuke Kobayashi as Soujyuro Shizuki. The English dub voice cast for the film has yet to be revealed as of this time, however, but we’ll likely get an update on that closer to its release with further teases for the English dub. This trailer also reveals the film’s theme song titled “Yoru to Ao” as performed by supercell too.

What’s So Special About Witch on the Holy Night?

©Kinoko Nasu, TYPE-MOON / Aniplex, Notes, ufotable

Witch on the Holy Night is within TYPE-MOON’s extended universe of Fate/stay night related projects. Although it’s not directly connected to that universe of prequel visual novel releases and anime adaptations, it serves as a prequel to Tsukihime (which has already had its own anime outing) from the same writer behind it all, Kinoko Nasu. Now that this project is finally making its own proper anime due, it’s yet another major entry in TYPE-MOON’s anime universe through Studio Ufotable.

Witch on the Holy Night’s upcoming release is even more exciting because it will presumably free up Studio Ufotable to start talking about their next major entry in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy. No release window or date has been revealed for the follow up to the massively popular first film as of this time, but we could see even more of it after this film finally hits. How are you liking the look of Witch on the Holy Night so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!