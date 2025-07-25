It’s Been One Year After the Land of the Lustrous Finale and It’s Still Nabbing Awards

Houseki No Kuni – Land of the Lustrous might have concluded its story after more than a decade, but the series is still getting recognized for its history of excellence and storytelling brilliance that has fans enchanted to this day. 2025 has seen the manga winning two major awards that it absolutely deserved, and as time passes and Ichikawa’s magnum opus continues to leave its legacy, it will surely continue to be recognised in the industry and bring home more awards.

It has been confirmed that Houseki no Kuni has been awarded this year’s Seiun Sci-Fi Literature Award for the Manga category, which is very big considering the prize’s prestige. The award ceremony, which began in 1970, has awarded some of the biggest and best science fiction, such as Dune, The Lord of the Rings, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, Fullmetal Alchemist and many brilliant stories across different categories. Notable winners in the comic section in previous years include Delicious in Dungeon (2024), Orb: On the Movements of the Earth (2023), Knights of Sidonia (2016) and 20th Century Boys (2008).

Land of the Lustrous Is Still Getting Recognised More Than A Year Later

"Land of the Lustrous – Houseki no Kuni" by Haruko Ichikawa won the prestigious Seiun Sci-Fi Literature Award in the Manga Category!



In a ruined future world inhabited by crystalline beings called Gems, each is assigned a role to defend against the Lunarians, who seek to shatter and collect them. Phosphophyllite (Phos), a fragile and eager young Gem, is instead tasked with writing an encyclopedia. During this reluctant mission, Phos meets Cinnabar, a lonely Gem exiled due to their poisonous body. Moved by Cinnabar’s isolation, Phos resolves to find meaningful roles for both of them. Houseki no Kuni follows Phos’ journey for purpose and belonging. An incredibly beautiful and poignant tale of change and purpose with one of the medium’s most unique art and presentation, Houseki no Kuni is manga at its finest.

The manga also won the 45th Japanese Science Fiction Award this February, and it also has other awards on its belt, such as the Osamu Tezuka New Artist Prize in 2010 and other nominations. With the manga closing its tale on Phos, it is high time the incredibly gorgeous anime returns for a second season. Season 1 was definitely well-received and popular, but unfortunately, there was no confirmation for a sequel to the series. Only time will tell whether the series makes its return in anime format, but fans should definitely still be happy that Haruko Ichikawa and her beautiful story are getting all their flowers, and will continue to do so.