Crunchyroll Action Hidden Gem Returning for Final Arc in 2026 (But Has a New Streaming Home)

One Crunchyroll anime series is returning for its final arc next year, and the anime has dropped the first look at what to expect from its grand finale with a cool new trailer. Crunchyroll offers a huge slate of new anime releases every season, and it means that each year they have locked down some of the biggest exclusives that fans love to see in action. But while there are many that get a lot of attention, there are just as many great shows that go under the radar. But as one action series gets ready for its end, it’s time to catch up with it all.

Golden Kamuy will be kicking off the fifth season of its TV anime this January as part of a very packed Winter 2026 anime schedule, and the anime will be gearing up for its grand finale with its Final Arc. Following the release of two special films leading into the final arc’s events that were only seen in Japan (and have yet to get an official international release of this time), Golden Kamuy Final Arc is preparing for the end with its first trailer showing it off. Check it out below.

What to Know for Golden Kamuy Final Arc

Golden Kamuy Final Arc will be premiering on January 5th in Japan, and will be streaming on Prime Video worldwide. This is a huge shift for the anime as you can only catch up with the anime’s first four seasons and specials with Crunchyroll in the meantime. But then again with Crunchyroll already having a huge slate for the Winter 2026 season, this one might have slipped through the cracks as fans wait for the end. Either way, it’s best for fans of this series to keep an eye on Prime Video instead this time around.

It’s going to feature a returning voice cast from the previous four seasons as well. Shizutaka Sugahara will be directing the new season at Brains Base (returning from the fourth season), and Noboru Takagi will be returning to write the scripts for the final arc. Takumi Yamakawa will be providing the character designs once more, and WOWOW will be distributing the anime. The theme song for the Golden Kamuy: Sapporo Beer Factory Arc (the prequel films still exclusive to Japan), “Kogane no Kanata” as performed by Awich × ALI, will also be serving as the theme song for the final episodes as well.

Why You Should Watch Golden Kamuy

Golden Kamuy heading to Prime Video for its final arc does throw a wrench into things. Not only was it already tough to catch up for this finale as its two theatrical releases leading into its events did not get an international release, but now fans need both access to Crunchyroll and Prime Video to see the entire thing in full. But even with all of that said, Golden Kamuy is very much worth the trouble as it’s one of the most unique action series that fans will watch.

Golden Kamuy is a historical drama with fun elements of comedy and action throughout, and now it’s all coming to a close as everyone tries to find the gold at the center of its very long treasure hunt. It’s been a hidden gem throughout all of its time thus far, and now this finale is hoping to bring it all to an impressive end.

