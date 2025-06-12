Golden Kamuy Set to Release First Spinoff With Bonus Anime This Year

The action-packed and historical epic Golden Kamuy is about to share a never-before-seen side of the main antagonist, Lieutenant Tsurumi, this coming fall, and accompanying this amazing piece of content is the anime adaptation of a previously omitted short arc of the manga. The new content is amazing to say the least, and with a new season on the works that will edge into further territory of the completed manga’s final arc, these should serve as great additions to the franchise that keeps on giving.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account and website of Golden Kamuy, the story’s final spinoff novel will be available to purchase on October 17, 2025, and it is titled Golden Kamuy: Tokushirō Tsurumi’s Aspiration. The novel will include a Blu-ray disc that contains the anime adaptation of The Lightning Thief and Viper Ogin and the Shimaenaga (The Hokkaido Long-Tailed Snow Bird) short episode. The runtime of the two episodes in total is 30 minutes, and is a great piece of side content that will accompany the exciting novel that will shed more light on Tsurumi’s life in war and his days fighting for his country.

Tsurumi And The 7th Division’s Days In War Will Be Revealed

The series shows the days of the Russo-Japanese War through the lenses of multiple different characters and flashbacks, such as the main character, Saichi Sugimoto, as well as Hyakunosuke Ogata, Genjiro Tanigaki, HajimeTsukishima and, of course, Tokushirou Tsurumi. However, there has never been a dedicated flashback of the Russo-Japanese War, how the 7th Division was slaughtered in a deadly offensive amid the war, and how Tsurumi’s goal became to create a military state in Hokkaido. This novel will give an in-depth look into how the war and the orders from above to lead a dangerous attack affected Tsurumi and made him the man he is.

Tsurumi is the series’ best antagonist and possibly its best character, and while fans did get to see his life as a spy and family life in Russian territory, this new flashback will flesh out his character even more. The accompanying side content adapting the deadly lovers and their clash with the 7th Division, will be amazing as well, and much needed to give further context into the hunt for the skins containing the coordinates of the treasure. Season 5 is coming soon, and will reveal all the lore and mysteries thus far, and it will be where Tsurumi’s character will shine the brightest, so this novel should serve as a good prelude.