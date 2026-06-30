Crunchyroll Confirms Release Dates for New One Piece Spinoff & More Summer 2026 Anime

It’s time for a new wave of anime hitting this July, and Crunchyroll has confirmed the release dates for even more of their Summer 2026 anime schedule including a new One Piece spinoff all about Nami. Crunchyroll is gearing up for a very packed July as a new wave of anime releases are set to make their debut with the streaming service beginning this week. While their schedule was already plenty packed, Crunchyroll has now added even more notable releases to their schedule with ten more titles now confirmed to stream with the service.

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Crunchyroll already had plenty of new anime releases to keep an eye out for beginning this week, and has now added ten more anime to their Summer 2026 anime line up that fans will want to see. This includes notable releases like One Piece: Heroines (which is a new spinoff about Nami), and other major titles such as long awaited adaptations for Red River, new seasons of returning franchises like The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You. Get the new release dates below.

Crunchyroll Adds 10 New Summer 2026 Anime Releases for July

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Now confirmed to join Crunchyroll’s Summer 2026 anime schedule this July are the following:

BanG Dream! YUME ∞ MITA – Thursday, July 2nd at 7:00 AM PT

Crowned in a Hundred Days – Thursday, July 2nd at 9:00PM PT (with two episode premiere)

The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects – Friday, July 3rd at 6:30 AM PT

Draw This, Then Die! – Friday, July 3rd at 8:35 AM PT

Recommendations from Iwamoto-Senpai – Saturday, July 4th at 7:00 AM PT

– Saturday, July 4th at 7:00 AM PT One Piece Heroines – Sunday, July 5th (TBD)

Let’s go KAIKIGUMI – Sunday, July 5th at 1:30AM PT

Iron Wok Jan! – Sunday, July 5th at 2:00AM PT

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Season 3 – Sunday, July 5th at 7:00AM PT

A Livid Lady’s Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires – Monday, July 6th at 7:30 AM PT

Grand Blue Dreaming Season 3 – Monday, July 6th at 8:30AM PT

Red River – Tuesday, July 7th – 10:40AM PT

Link Click Season 3 – Friday, August 14th (TBD)

This new wave of Summer 2026 anime releases joins an already massive schedule with Crunchyroll, and there are a few you should check out in particular from this list alone.

Which New Summer 2026 Anime to Watch First

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One Piece: Heroines is arguably the biggest marquee franchise of this newest wave of additions, but it’s going to go a different route than you would think. It’s being treated as a full spinoff anime about Nami, but it’s going to air in place of the main One Piece TV anime series. The main series will be taking this week off in order to showcase this special episode, and then it will be back to regular programming shortly after. But you should still check it out either way.

Then there are long awaited adaptations for classic manga releases such as Red River, which first made its debut in the early 1990s. Chie Shinohara’s classic fantasy series is finally going to get its official anime due 24 years after it first came to an end, so it’s a story that fans have been waiting quite a long time to see in action. But those are only a few of the major Crunchyroll releases you’ll want to see this July.

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