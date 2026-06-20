Acclaimed 1990s Classic Unveils Main Trailer For Anime Revival

For several decades, the anime and manga industry has been heavily dominated by the Shonen demographic, and most of the mainstream series are purely battle action. Most of the best-selling manga of all time are also Shonen series, including One Piece, Naruto, Dragon Ball, Demon Slayer, and many more. On the other hand, while most Shojo anime and manga often fall behind in global recognition, they always offer some of the most unique stories in the medium. The 1990s wasn’t only a phenomenal decade for Shonen, but Shojo series also thrived during that era, releasing some of the best classics that are appreciated to this day. Unfortunately, despite receiving critical acclaim and having a wide fan base, many such series never received an anime adaptation.

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Red River, written and illustrated by Chie Shinohara, was serialized in Shogakukan’s Sho-Comi magazine from 1995 to 2002. The supernatural fantasy received acclaim from both readers and critics alike, eventually winning the 46th Shogakukan Manga Award in the Shoujo category in 2000. More than three decades after the manga’s debut, an anime adaptation was announced, and it’s all set to premiere in July 2026 as part of the Summer 2026 lineup. As the release date approaches, the anime reveals five new cast members.

When Will Red River Premiere?

Image Courtesy of VAP

The anime will begin its weekly broadcast on July 7th at 25:35 JST on Japanese TV networks. The series has yet to reveal a streaming house, but since the release date is just a few months away, the studio might unveil new information sooner than expected. It’s highly likely that the rights will go to Crunchyroll, the largest anime streaming hub in the world. While an official trailer hasn’t been revealed yet, the series shares another gorgeous key visual, introducing the main characters.

The anime is being produced by the animation studio VAP under the banner of Tatsunoko Production, one of the oldest animation studios in Japan, which was established in 1962. The studio is best known for acclaimed classics such as Ping Pong the Animation, Neon Genesis Evangelion, and more.

What Is The Plot of Red River?

Image Courtesy of VAP

The story follows Yuri Suzuki, an ordinary girl who has just passed her college entrance exam and shared her first kiss with her childhood friend-turned-boyfriend. Unfortunately, just when she is about to begin a new chapter of her life, she is forced into another timeline.

Yuri awakens in the 14th century BC Hittite Empire, where she gets entangled in the fight for the throne. She meets the mysterious Prince Kyle, the most likely candidate to succeed to the throne, and thus begins her journey as she captures the hearts of the people and finds a place in the new world.

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