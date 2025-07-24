Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime Hypes Penultimate Episode With Key Reunion

Crunchyroll’s Summer anime lineup is strong, but one of its most talked-about series is already entering its final phase. Takopi’s Original Sin, the darkest anime the streaming giant has featured in years, is nearing its conclusion with the upcoming Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5, set to release on Friday, July 25th, 2025. As a short series adapted from a brief manga run, the anime is planned for just six episodes to cover the entire story. The first four episodes have already taken increasingly dark turns, each one diving deeper into emotional and psychological turmoil.

The previous episode shocked fans with the discovery of Marina’s dead body. However, the core of the episode focused on Azuma, who helped Shizuka hide Marina’s body to protect her from being sent to a juvenile detention center. The emotional weight of his actions took a visible toll on him, eventually leading him to confide in his brother. While some fans expected the plot to shift toward a Netflix’s Adolescence-style interrogation arc, the story instead follows Shizuka as she sets off for Tokyo in search of her dog, Chappy, her only source of happiness. The preview for the upcoming episode teases a long-awaited reunion between Shizuka and Chappy.

The Preview for Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5 Teases Shizuka’s Reunion With Her Dog

According to the synopsis revealed on TBS’ official website, Takopi’s Original Sin Episode 5 is titled “To You in 2022.” The synopsis hints that despite everything that has happened, Takopi and Shizuka will continue their journey to Tokyo, with Shizuka determined to see her dog at her father’s place. However, it quickly suggests that an unexpected and profound event awaits them at their destination, an event significant enough to change the relationship between Takopi and Shizuka. The video preview for the episode only shows scenes up to their arrival in Tokyo and notably does not include any footage of Shizuka’s dog.

The preview ends with a single tear falling from Takopi’s eye before unveiling the episode’s title. This moment alone is enough to suggest that another dark turn is coming. The most intriguing element, however, is the title itself, “To You in 2022”, which refers to a time six years after the current events, indicating that a time skip may follow the upcoming twist. Given how the story has unfolded, it’s been increasingly clear that Shizuka is unlikely to get a happy ending. With her now having run away from home, it’s possible she may end up being held responsible for Marina’s murder and spend the next six years in juvenile detention. Still, since this is only the penultimate episode, there remains a faint hope for some light in Shizuka’s life, especially with one last gadget from Takopi’s home planet that may still have the power to turn back time.