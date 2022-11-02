Crunchyroll Launches Its Biggest Subscriber Perk Yet

Crunchyroll has become the go-to destination for all things anime, and its subscriptions come with all kinds of goodies. From discounted merchandise to offline watching, the service has just about anything you could need. And now, the team has confirmed subscribers are getting a new perk courtesy of Discord!

Yes, you read that right! Discord and Crunchyroll are teaming up to make the world a better place. Or at least, a more tech-friendly place. Right now, eligible Crunchyroll subscribers can get a month free of Discord Nitro, and those on Discord under the plan can get access to Crunchyroll vice versa.

"Starting today, eligible Crunchyroll subscribers can claim a one-month trial of Discord Nitro, and eligible Nitro subscribers can claim a one-month trial of Crunchyroll Premium," Discord shared in a new statement. "Subscribers of the Nitro plan will be able to redeem a one-month trial of the Mega Fan tier of Crunchyroll Premium."

What Comes With the Perk?

If you are coming from Discord to Crunchyroll, you should expect a lavish deal when you sign up with the streamer. The site's Mega Fan tier includes access to more than 1,000 anime series, and you will be able to view episodes offline. That is good news since Crunchyroll has more than 30,000 episodes of anime to consume, and if you somehow watch all of them, the Mega Fan tier also includes access to Crunchyroll's manga library.

As for Crunchyroll users, those who come to Discord will get plenty with their Nitro trial. "Your one-month trial of Nitro comes with awesome ways to level up your Discord experience," Discord writes. These bonus include HD video streaming, custom emoji usage anywhere, server boosts, 100MB uploads, and more. You can even post messages up to 4,000 characters using Nitro, so get ready to type!

If you want to check out more about the deal, you can read up on the fine print here. So keep an eye on your email! Trial access will be sent via email before December 2nd!

Are you hyped for this Crunchyroll crossover with Discord? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.