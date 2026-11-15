Crunchyroll Is Now Streaming One of Fall 2026’s Big Missing Hits

One of the biggest missing hits from the Fall 2026 anime schedule has now made its way to Crunchyroll as it gears up for its second phase. This Fall has been a particularly busy one with all sorts of major franchises returning for new episodes alongside all sorts of other new anime making their own respective debuts. This has meant some shows have fallen through the cracks with smaller releases or platforms, and that’s been the case for Suikoden: The Anime for the past month or so.

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Suikoden: The Anime is an official TV anime adaptation of Konami’s classic video game franchise, and the original role-playing games are still held in high regard by fans all these years. Although they had been previously available with the series’ official YouTube channel since it premiered earlier this October, Crunchyroll is now streaming the series‘ first six episodes and will be a home for its future episodes releasing on a weekly basis from here on out.

Suikoden: The Anime Is Finally Streaming With Crunchyroll

Image Courtesy of KONAMI Animation

The first six episodes of Suikoden: The Anime are now streaming with Crunchyroll for fans in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Central America, and South America with English and Spanish subtitles (with Portuguese subtitles being available on November 17th). New episodes will be released on a weekly basis on Tuesdays at 6:30AM PT beginning with Episode 7 on November 17th, so fans will be able to catch up just in time for the weekly releases of the future episodes to come.

Originally making its debut earlier this October, Suikoden: The Anime is an adaptation of Konami’s original Suikoden II game. YUZO is directing the new anime for KONAMI animation with Michihiro Tsuchiya handling the scripts, Ryo Yamauchi provides the character designs (with Fumi Ishikawa credited for the original game), Koji Nakamura composing the music, and Ryo Hino producing on behalf of NBCUniversal Entertainment Japan. But now that it’s come to Crunchyroll, fans of the original games will be able to jump into the new series as it hits.

What to Know for Suikoden: The Anime

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Suikoden: The Anime features a voice cast including the likes of Toshiki Kumagai as Riliu, Shimba Tsuchiya as Jowy, Ayumi Hinohara as Nanami, Katsuyuki Konishi as Viktor, Yuichi Nakamura as Flik, Taku Yashiro as Luca Blight, Chika Anzai as Jillia Blight, Akihiro Mine as Rowd, Tsukino Chikasada as Pilika, Ayumu Murase as Luc, Takeo Otsuka as Shu, Yoshino Aoyama as Apple, Masato Niwa as Mukumuku, Jun Kasama as Culgan, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Seed, Megumi Han as Leknaat, Shota Hayama as Gengen, Ryunosuke Watanuki as Rikimaru, Saya Hitomi as Rina, and more.

For those who loved the original game that the anime is based on, thankfully Suikoden: The Anime doesn’t deviate too far from that game’s original story for its interpretation of it. Set in a period of temporary peace between two warring countries, it seems there are going to be other mysterious plans in place to enact war once more. And only the hero can stop it before it happens. Are you going to check out Suikoden: The Anime on Crunchyroll? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.