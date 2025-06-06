My Hero Academia Stuns With New Crunchyroll Fashion Collab

Anime enthusiasts and fashionistas alike are buzzing with excitement following the announcement of a groundbreaking collaboration between Crunchyroll, the global hub for all things anime, and Fira X Wear, the innovative pop culture fashion brand This partnership is set to redefine anime-inspired style, offering fans a fresh and elevated way to express their love for My Hero Academia. With the final season of the beloved anime on the horizon, this collection promises to be a timely and stylish tribute, moving beyond traditional merchandise to create something truly expressive and authentic.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Collaboration Brings the Fashion of My Hero Academia to Life

Fira X Wear is created by cosplayer and creator Jasmine James, and the collaboration marks the first Black female-owned fashion brand to partner with Crunchyroll, signifying an important step towards greater diversity and representation within the industry. James has a background in costume design and is a video game character concept artist, which lends to her inspiration for clothing that embraces all levels of fandom.

“Anime has always been a powerful source of inspiration, but fashion hasn’t always reflected the depth and artistry of the stories we love,” said James. “With our new My Hero Academia collection in collaboration with Crunchyroll, we’re reimagining what anime-inspired style can look like—something that feels elevated, expressive, and authentic. This partnership is a huge moment for us and for fans, because it proves that anime fashion can be more than merch. It can be a statement.”

The inaugural Fira X Wear My Hero Academia collection draws inspiration from the iconic sports uniform featured in the anime and manga, which expands its presence even now into spinoffs releasing new episodes weekly. The first of three capsule collections, which launched today, blends dynamic storytelling with cool street fashion aesthetics. Fans can expect a vibrant palette of bold blue, red, and white markings, accented by subtle embroidered, branded embellishments.

The initial release includes a mixed-material cropped hoodie, a stylized utility jacket, futuristic cargo sweatpants, and a fitted romper. Designed with inclusivity in mind, these separates are intended to be mixed and matched, allowing fans to personalize their look and “Be The Main Character” of their own fashion story. The collection is available in a wide range of sizes, ensuring that fans of all shapes and sizes can embrace their favorite characters.

Future capsule collections are slated for release in Fall 2025 and Winter 2025, promising even more exciting designs. This collaboration is available for purchase now directly from Fira X Wear’s website, firaxwear.com, making it accessible for fans eager to dive into this fresh take on anime-inspired apparel.