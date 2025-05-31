My Hero Academia Promo Sets Up Crawler’s High Speed Chase

Play video

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has kicked off an intense new half of the anime as it rounds out its episodes for the Spring 2025 anime season, and the promo for the next episode is already kicking things up a notch with a new high speed chase for Koichi Haimawari to deal with. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has been exploring the darker aspects of the hero world introduced in the main My Hero Academia series, and as a result Koichi has been dealing with a different kind of criminal than Izuku Midoriya and the Class 1-A heroes ever dealt with during their run.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes starts to really turn now that the anime has officially introduced Makoto Tsukauchi and Captain Celebrity in the latest episode, and things are never going to be the same for Koichi ever again. Because while he had some attention as a vigilante around Naruhata before, he’s about to start getting wrapped up in even bigger problems in the episodes to come. That’s the case with the promo for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 9, and you can check it out in the video above.

How to Watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 9

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Episode 9 is titled “Mom Descends!” and will be making its debut on Monday, May June 2nd in Japan and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll in other territories when it hits. The synopsis for the episode teases it as such, “Koichi’s most frightening mother, Shouko, has arrived! Koichi tries to look good by asking Makoto to pretend to be his girlfriend, but Shouko easily sees through him. Makoto suggests sightseeing in Asakusa on behalf of Koichi, who keeps making blunders, but the tour bus the three of them are on suddenly goes out of control! Ingenium and the others rush to rescue them, but Makoto is left behind on the bus…”

The post-credits scene from the latest My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode revealed Koichi’s mother for the first time in the anime, and saw her wanting to know more details about his university life. His current life is likely one that she won’t approve of as he’s actually a vigilante who hangs out with a wild old man and an underground pop idol, so he’s trying his best to hide that fact. But at the same time, trouble comes for Koichi nonetheless.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

One of the best elements of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is the deeper way it explores the hero system that the main series only got to hint at, and this all begins in full with Makoto’s debut in the series. Not only does Captain Celebrity offer a major example of how the hero system isn’t exactly on the up and up (as he’s really only in Japan to better his images due to all his scandals in the United States), but Koichi’s going to show that the line between vigilante and hero isn’t so broad.

As his challenges get more intense with each new episode, he’s also going to get a lot more notoriety with the rest of the hero world. Because he’s working outside of the system, Koichi’s doing illegal actions in order to fight against crime. But that’s also going to put him in the crosshairs of both potential villains and even the police the more he tries to save people while he’s an unlicensed hero. You can catch up with all of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes so far now streaming with Crunchyroll.