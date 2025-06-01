My Hero Academia Season 8 to Share Big Updates Very Soon

My Hero Academia is now in the works on the anime’s final season, and it’s going to be getting some big updates later this Summer as it takes the stage at Anime Expo 2025. My Hero Academia ended Season 7 with the announcement that it was coming back with an eighth and final season, and fans have been gearing up for the grand finale ever since. But outside of the fact that it was going to launch some time later this October, My Hero Academia has been fairly light in terms of how things are coming along behind the scenes so far.

My Hero Academia Season 8, otherwise known as My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON, will be sharing some new updates soon enough as a new panel for the final season has been announced for Anime Expo 2025. Taking place on July 5th, Izuku Midoriya voice actors Justin Briner and Daiki Yamashita will be taking the stage together with Shonen Jump editor Ryosuke Yoritomi and will be dishing some new information about their time with the grand finale. Check out the announcement below.

📣Panel Announcement! Go beyond, Plus Ultra!" The final season of MHA is coming Oct. 2025!🔋



✅ Join Daiki Yamashita (Japanese VA of Deku), Justin Briner (English VA of Deku) and Shonen Jump editor to hear exclusive behind-the-scenes of the final season! ..And maybe a special… pic.twitter.com/4xYx6z6BTS — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 30, 2025

What We Know About My Hero Academia Season 8 So Far

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be premiering some time this October as part of the Fall 2025 anime schedule, but has yet to confirm its release date as of the time of this publication. What has been confirmed, however, is that the new season will be streaming with Crunchyroll alongside the new episodes in Japan. It’s also where you can catch up with everything that happened in the first seven seasons of the series. If you want even more in the meantime, you can also check out the now airing My Hero Academia: Vigilantes spinoff anime streaming with Crunchyroll as well. There’s a lot to watch for hero fans.

My Hero Academia FINAL SEASON will be directed by a returning Naomi Nakayama for studio Bones with Yosuke Kuroda returning to handle the series’ scripts, Kenji Nagasaki serving as chief director, Yoshihiko Umakoshi and Hitomi Odashima providing the character designs, and Yuki Hayashi composing the music. Yamashita and Briner will likely be returning for their respective roles in the final season, and the same can likely be said for the rest of the voice cast behind the long running anime. There won’t be many new additions to the series either considering we’re now in the final battles.

How Will My Hero Academia’s Anime End?

My Hero Academia Season 7 ended with a massive cliffhanger for two final fights. The first saw Deku fighting against Tomura Shigaraki for the last time, and the second saw an armored All Might taking on All For One to keep him away from Shigaraki for as long as he can. The season ended as the two heroes were in the midst of their toughest battles against their respective villains, and the final season is going to through fans right back into the thick of all of that chaos.

There is still quite a lot to adapt from Kohei Horikoshi’s original My Hero Academia manga before the anime can come to an end, and potentially even more than that if the anime chooses to adapt all of the extra epilogue materials that have been released since the manga’s original ending. Fans are in for a wild ride later this Fall either way, so it’s time to finally see how the long running superhero anime is going to take its final bow.