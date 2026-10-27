Crunchyroll’s Next Major Webtoon Confirms New 2027 Release After Big Delay – Watch the Trailer

The anime adaptations of major webtoons have become a recent trend, with Crunchyroll licensing several titles. One of the most anticipated series, Eleceed, which was announced last year, has finally locked in its release date after a delay. When the anime adaptation of Eleceed was first announced in July 2025, it was targeting a release sometime in 2026. However, with no updates throughout this year, it became clear that the anime would not be released as planned. Now, the official Eleceed anime website has announced that the series is targeting an April 2027 release.

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Alongside the announcement, the first trailer for the series was released with an English version, offering a first look at how the subtitled version will look like. Eleceed is one of the longest-running manhwa series, having been serialized since 2018 and accumulating 408 chapters as of October 2026. What makes Eleceed stand out is how it follows the power fantasy trope that many series have embraced following the rise of Solo Leveling, depicting a protagonist whose power knows no limits. However, Eleceed distinguishes itself through its supernatural elements, which are commonly found in Japanese manga, giving it a familiar shonen action premise that consistently works well. It’s intriguing to see these elements emerge from a Korean webtoon as well.

Crunchyroll’s Next Major Webtoon Is the Perfect Shonen Anime Fans Will Love

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The upcoming anime adaptation of Eleceed will follow Jiwoo Seo, a kind-hearted high school student with lightning-fast reflexes. One day, Jiwoo has a fateful encounter when he rescues an old, fluffy cat, only to discover that the feline is actually Kayden, a former human who recently turned into a cat. It is then revealed that people like Jiwoo and Kayden, who possess supernatural abilities, are known as “Awakened.” Kayden informs Jiwoo that an entire hidden world is filled with such individuals and that he is an agent on the run from something dark and ominous unfolding within it.

The anime will feature a master-and-student dynamic as Kayden prepares Jiwoo for this undiscovered world while his own mysteries gradually unfold. This is a classic trope often featured in shonen series, and a recent example that can be compared to Eleceed is Black Torch, which also features a high school student and a cat connected to a darker, hidden world. Usually, these two characters eventually form a bond that leads to a new transformation, and Eleceed might also incorporate these elements, as its premise closely resembles what many shonen anime explore.

Based on the first trailer, the anime also looks promising, and the staff behind it further inspires confidence in the adaptation. Hiroshi Nishikiori, who recently directed Honey Lemon Soda, will direct the anime at DandeLion Animation Studio, famously known for The First Slam Dunk. Meanwhile, Yousuke Kuroda, known for his work on My Hero Academia, will handle the series composition and script, while Minami Sakura will serve as the character designer. All these elements reinforce the potential of Eleceed to become the next major webtoon anime adaptation, and it’s great to see that the series finally has an April 2027 release window and will arrive on Crunchyroll worldwide.