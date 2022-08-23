A Massive Poll Crowns Rem as Anime's Cutest Girl of All Time

There is no denying how popular anime has become, and over the decades, fans have become obsessed with the industry's cutest characters. From Anya Forger to Nezuko Kamado, there are tons of adorable characters in anime, and netizens will do just about anything for their go-to pick. Of course, this means netizens aren't afraid to war over which anime girl is the cutest of all time, and a massive poll in Japan tried to settle the argument recently by posting its own results.

And what is the verdict? Well, it turns out Rem from Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World nabbed first place, and the rest of the top 50 picks are super cute.

READ MORE: Anime Poll Reveals the Top 20 Shows That Really Need Sequels | New Anime Poll Calls Out the Industry's Absolute Worst Shows

The poll comes courtesy of Ranking, a popular poll site in Japan that surveys netizens regularly about all things entertainment. It wasn't long ago users were asked to vote for the industry's cutest girl, and more than 100,000 votes were sent in. Rem managed to nab first place as mentioned, but the rest of the top ten is worth debating as you can see below:

Rem

Miku Nakano

Nino Nakano

Itsuki Nakano

Takagi

Ichika Nakano

Yotsuba Nakano

Emilia

Megumin

Kaguya Shinomiya



With 50 girls coming in on this list, the top picks certainly stand out amongst the rest, and you can see the winners form a pattern. Re:Zero has another entry on the list but for the most part, the top ten is dominated by one anime specifically. The Quintessential Quintuplets clearly has the most adorable anime girls in any one anime. So if you haven't checked out the adorable series, it might be time you checked out the winner!

What do you make of this latest anime poll? Do you agree with its top picks...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – TV Fandom Lounge