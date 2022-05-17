Anime Fans Reveal the Top 20 Series That Need Sequels ASAP

✖

In the world of anime, a sequel is never promised, but plenty of series end up getting new orders each year. These season add-ons come for every kind of show, and for some of them, fans admit they could go without. That is especially true when some fan-favorite series go ages without any kind of sequel, and a new poll has gone live revealing which of those series deserve a sequel the most.

The update comes straight from Japan as the popular site Anime Anime polled users about their top series. It was there users were asked which anime do they most want a sequel for, and thousands came in with answers.

A list of the top 20 picks were released, and the first half of the results is telling. A slew of newer series like 86: Eighty Six, World Trigger, and My Dress-Up Darling made the cut. Other well-known series like Fire Force and Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World also joined in despite already having multiple seasons to their name. And of course, other one-season wonders like Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun, Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai, and Wandering Witch: The Journey of Elaina showed up.

READ MORE: Japan Official Pitches Controversial Plan to Address Anime Industry's Wage Issue | Top Gun: Maverick Gets It Own Anime Pilot in New Poster | Naruto and Boruto Are Two of Anime's Most Lucrative Shows, Says New Data

As for the top ten picks, well- you can find the full list below from bottom to top. The majority of the series will be familiar to fans given their popularity, but the top three picks might surprise you...

Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World



Rin-ne



Toliet-Bound Hanako-kun



Yona of the Dawn



Reborn!



Gintama



Adachi and Shimamura



Bloom Into You



The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited



Haikyuu!!



As you can see, the number one vote goes to Haikyuu with about 6% of the votes. The show has yet to adapt the manga's final act despite the series having ended in 2020. You can imagine how desperate fans are to see the anime finish out its run, but Haikyuu is not alone in that. The top ten is full of series that have yet to complete their run, so anime execs may want to look into reviving some of these throwback titles...!

What do you make of this impressive list? Did any of your top picks get left off? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.