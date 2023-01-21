Cyberpunk Revisits Edgerunners With Lucy Cosplay

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was such a successful anime adaptation that it routinely was voted on by critics and fans alike as one of the best new anime series to arrive in 2022. With the original Netflix series having a fairly conclusive ending, we might never see a season two of the series, though fans can dive back to Night City if they pick up a controller and enter CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. Now, one fan has brought back the biggest female protagonist of the series, Lucy.

In our previous review for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, we noted how the original animation was able to blend humor and violence, showing the seedy underbelly of Night City and how the young protagonist David was able to highlight both:

"The series isn't afraid to explore some dark territory, but what works so well about David's story is the light-hearted family he eventually finds in a gang of "Cyberpunks," a.k.a. mercenaries who use their advanced technologies as guns for hire, with the series giving us brief segments exploring each member of the crew's character and how the protagonist fits into their worlds. Edgerunners manages to deftly balance humor and nihilistic story beats shockingly well, while also getting you to root for David along the way."

Cyber Lucy

Instagram Cosplayer Kerocchi shared this new image of her take on Cyberpunk: Edgerunners' Lucy, who began as a pickpocket and ran into David, with the two eventually starting a relationship and navigating the terrifying underworld of Night City:

(Photo: Kerocchi)

Edgerunners was brought to life by Studio TRIGGER, who anime fans might recognize most for their previous work on television series and movies including Kill la Kill, Promare, BNA: Brand New Animal, and Darling in the Franxx to name a few. In the future, TRIGGER will release the long-awaited Delicious in Dungeon series which follows a group of adventurers attempting to navigate some dark landscapes while searching for recipes to keep them in the game at the same time.

Do you think we might see a new anime series in the future that takes us back to Night City? Have you dove back into 2077 as a result of Edgerunners' success? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cyberpunk.