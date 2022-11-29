Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes On the City With Kiwi

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners really took over the world when the anime premiered earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is helping to remind fans just how cool it all was with a perfect take on Kiwi! Studio Trigger's take on the long running and massive Cyberpunk franchise threw fans into a bleak future where those who dreamed of getting ahead had no choice but to augment their bodies. It wasn't a long series, but it ended up being such a hit with fans that many are still holding out hope that there could somehow be new episodes of it released someday.

This is because while the story seemed to end for each of the main characters, there are just as many throughout its world that fans want to get to know much better than they were able to. Characters like Kiwi, who ended up playing a role in how it all went down in a surprising way, but at the same time still had plenty of secrets left hidden when the credits rolled on the final episode. At least the character is living on through awesome cosplay from artist @kyoko_xie on Instagram. Check it out below:

How to Watch Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is directed by Hiroyuki Imaishi with Hiromi Wakabayashi serving as creative director, Yoh Yoshinari as character designer and animation director, with an adapted screenplay from Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka. You can now find the series streaming with Netflix, and they tease the anime as such, "The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk."

ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine reviewed the series' when it hit Netflix earlier this Fall (which you can find in full here), and if you're wondering how the anime shook out, here's an excerpt, "...Edgerunners is a series that isn't shy about its ultra-violence, and while some of the stars will meet gruesome ends, Trigge was able to help make those scenes hit that much harder when they inevitably happen to a member of the crew that we came to know over the ten episodes. Trigger uses an animation style that is fluid, energetic, and crackling with power along the way, helping to keep your eyes transfixed on the screen in fear that you might miss an animation cell along the way."

How did you like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners when it hit Netflix earlier this year? Where does it rank among your favorite new anime of the year overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!