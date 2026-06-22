Dandadan Gets Wicked Makeover From Chainsaw Man Creator With New Release

DAN DA DAN is now in the works on Season 3, and the franchise is celebrating the manga’s fifth anniversary with some cool new crossover art from Chainsaw Man‘s creator. It’s going to be a huge year for DAN DA DAN as while the anime is working on what’s coming in the future, Yukinobu Tatsu’s original manga series is now in the midst of the fifth anniversary of its original debut with Shueisha’s Jump+ app. It’s going all out with new projects to commemorate the occasion, and special tributes too.

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DAN DA DAN has previously gotten tributes from notable creators like horror icon Junji Ito to help celebrate the anniversary thus far, and the latest comes from another horror manga icon as well. Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man ended its run earlier this year after eight long years of serialization, but now the artist has returned to manga to share some special art to help give DAN DA DAN a shout out for this key anniversary. You can check it out in action below.

Chainsaw Man Creator Shares New DAN DA DAN Art

Courtesy of Shueisha

This is a pretty cool return to form for Tatsuki Fujimoto, who fans are hoping to see more of as soon as possible. With Chainsaw Man ending its run earlier this year, and showing no signs of potentially expanding on that ending with more of the story, fans are definitely curious what could be coming from the creator next. The last time he took a break from the series he released a few one-shots (one of which has been adapted into both an anime and live-action movie), so it’s likely that any new story he has will be received well by all those involved.

The Chainsaw Man franchise is far from over, thankfully, as it has also been announced that the anime is set to continue with a new addition in the near future. Chainsaw Man: Assassins Arc has been announced as the next entry in the anime adapting Fujimoto’s original manga arc of the same name, but it has yet to be revealed what kind of form this new project will be taking on. Nor has it been revealed when fans can hope to see the new anime in action either. But it’s still a great move forward for Studio MAPPA.

DAN DA DAN Season 3 Coming in 2027

©Yukinobu Tatsu/SHUEISHA, DANDADAN Production Committee

DAN DA DAN Season 3 is currently scheduled to make its premiere sometime in 2027, but a more concrete release window or date has yet to be announced as of this time. Science SARU will be once again handling the animation production on the new episodes much like the first two seasons, and it will feature a returning voice cast reprising their respective roles with the likes of Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, Nana Mizuki as Seiko, Ayane Sakura as Aira, Kaito Ishikawa as Jiji, Hiroyuki Yoshino as Manjiro, Daichi Fujiwara as Kinta, Mayumi Tanaka as Turbo Granny and more all set so far.

The production staff for DAN DA DAN Season 3 has yet to be revealed as of this time as there have been very few details confirmed for the new episodes outside of the fact it will be picking up right from where it left off with that big finale cliffhanger. We’ll likely get more information later in the year, so make sure to catch up with the first two seasons now streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix and more in the meantime.

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