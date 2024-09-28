Dandadan Teases Okarun's Post-Possession Powers

Dandadan has made some big shake ups to the status quo as the manga is now in the starting stages of a brand new arc, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing how Okarun's body has changed since he started being possessed by Turbo Granny's power. Dandadan is now in the midst of a new arc as following everyone saving Unji Zuma and the others from the Danmanra, and Momo Ayase has remained tiny despite being freed from the board game. It's left Okarun also wondering how to proceed forward as well, and he's going through some changes of his own.

With the previous fight against the Fairy-Tale Card coming to an end and freeing the second of his golden family jewels, it meant that Okarun and Turbo Granny's pact to work together had come to an end as well. With their team up now at an end, Turbo Granny officially ended their contract and took back her power. Okarun thought this meant that his body would also return to its state before he started being possessed by her power, but it's clear by the newest chapter that he'll never be the same again with or without that possessed power.

(Photo: Okarun in Dandadan Chapter 167 - Shueisha)

What's Happening to Okarun?

Dandadan Chapter 167 sees Okarun and the rest of the boys from his class doing their annual fitness tests. He's not confident in his physical abilities since he hasn't really timed himself running like this since middle school, but soon runs a 5.8 second 50 meter dash. He ridicules one of the bullies that gave him trouble in the early parts of the series as well, so it was a surprise in several fun ways. Okarun was caught off guard by how fast he was, and so were the other students. These feats of speed and strength then continue throughout the physical exams as well.

He then proceeds to throw a shot put thirty five meters, a 3.6 meter long jump, does eighty side steps with ease, does a shuttle run for a hundred and twenty times, and he's barely breathing hard after all of this. He himself wonders how he got so fit even without having Turbo Granny's power in his body anymore, and it's clear as to how all of this came to be as he's been running and fighting frantically ever since he started using her power in the first place. In all that time fighting for their lives, Okarun's pushed himself.

Why Okarun is So Strong

Okarun has been tough on his body since the very beginning of the series. Not only has he and Momo run from threats at constant peak speeds at pretty much all times, but Okarun has also done a great deal to make sure his body could handle taking all of that power in from Turbo Granny. In conditioning his body, Okarun is now at a much greater physical condition than he'd ever thought he could be. There's also the possibility of having some kind of lingering power within him as well.

Because Okarun has both of his family jewels back with him, there's a good chance they could be amplifying his body in some kind of new matter as well. Couple this with the fact that Okarun has gotten much stronger on his own, then there's a good chance he'll still be able to help out against future threats without any direct connections with Turbo Granny's power in the future of the series.