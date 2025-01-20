Dandadan Manga Announces Winter Hiatus

The Dandadan manga has announced a sudden hiatus after releasing Chapter 182. Yukinobu Tatsu’s Shonen Jump hit released its anime adaptation as part of the Fall 2024 lineup and quickly became a fan-favorite. The series’ popularity skyrocketed, earning praise from fans and critics alike. The second season is set to release in Summer 2025 and will continue the Cursed House Arc. The first season ends in the middle of this intense arc, leaving behind several unanswered questions. We will find out the secret behind the hidden room and the spirit that has been haunting Jiji.

Momo and Okarun will be up against the greatest threat they have ever faced. However, the manga is way ahead in the story, already publishing its tenth story arc. However, the manga has gone on a sudden hiatus after releasing a chapter on January 20th, 2025. It’s Tatsu’s first hiatus in the year and a long one at that. The reason behind this hiatus hasn’t been announced yet but it could be because Tatsu needs time to sharpen his skills or just take some rest. Dandadan will return on February 24th, 2025 for North American readers.

Dandadan by Tatsu Yukinobu will be entering a 1-month break starting today at Shonen Jump+ App.



Series will resume with Chapter 183 on February 25th, 2025. pic.twitter.com/YnDDnFp3C6 — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) January 20, 2025

What Is Happening in the Dandadan Manga?

The latest arc of Dandadan highlights Momo’s struggles since she can’t turn back to her normal size after escaping from Danmanra. Her friends try everything they can to protect her. Kouki Yukishiro, a female student attacks Momo with a knife in an attempt to steal her powers. She’s being blackmailed by Count Saint-Germain, the overarching villain of the series. While Momo and her friends deal with Kouki and get her on their side, Granny Seiko is relentlessly searching for a way to help her granddaughter.

In Chapter 182, she arrives back home and prepares to leave with Momo and Vamola. However, while the other kids request to come along with them, Zuma brings the elderly man who has been trapped in the Danmanra since seventh grade. After escaping from there, he’s aging at an incredibly fast rate. Meanwhile, Kinta rushes to them and reveals they have found the teacher Kouki, so Aira and Okaru follow him to catch the perpetrator. The chapter ends on another hiatus as Kouki finds herself in danger again.

Dandadan is available to read on the official app of MangaPlus. You can also read the chapters and buy the digital or physical volumes on the official website of Viz.

