Shonen Jump Editor Reveals Dandadan’s Anime Exceeded Expectations

Yukinobu Tatsu’s Shonen Jump+ hit manga, Dandadan made its anime debut in Fall 2024 season. The story follows high schoolers Momo Ayase and Ken Takakura (Okarun) as they encounter ghosts, aliens, and monsters. Momo and Okarun make a bet to decide whether ghosts exist or aliens. Momo, whose grandmother is a powerful medium, strongly believes in ghosts, while Okarun is interested in the extraterrestrial. The two start out with a bet only to realize they are both right. To make matters worse, these creatures are more dangerous than the teenagers initially thought.

This sci-fi supernatural show quickly captured fans’ hearts with a thrilling story, stellar animation, and captivating characters. The second season was announced after the first season’s finale as it will continue Momo and Okaruns’s adventures. Dandadan’s anime debut was a massive success, which made fans switch to the manga as well. During New Year’s Eve, Shonen Jump’s editor Shihei Lin shared some of the highlights of the year on X. He didn’t forget to mention Dandadan as the anime even exceeded their expectations.

Shonen Jump’s Editor Highlights Dandadan’s Success

The editor shares on X, “The TV anime Dandadan, which began airing in October after careful and detailed discussions, has also achieved the number one spot on many streaming sites around the world. We are also grateful for the large number of reprints of the original comics.”

He further adds in the same post, “It has exceeded the production team’s expectations and we are very happy that people all over the world have enjoyed it. The second season is scheduled to air next year, so we will continue to do our best to ensure that everyone continues to enjoy it.”

Dandadan’s anime concluded its first season in December 2024. However, fans won’t have to wait for long as Season 2 will start airing in July 2025. According to the editor, the manga has seen a surge in popularity after the anime debut. Yukinobu Tatsu’s art is famous for being intricately detailed and giving Junji Ito vibes. The manga has a slightly lighter tone than the anime, but it’s appreciated in the same way. Apart from Dandadan, Shuhei Lin also talks about the critically acclaimed movie Look Back based on Tatsuki Fujimoto’s one-shot.

What Will Happen Dandadan Season 2?

The first season of Dandadan ends on a major cliffhanger as Jiji and Okarun discover a secret room in the Cursed House. Meanwhile, Momo runs into trouble with the Kito Family while taking a bath in the hot spring. The final episode sets up the Cursed House Arc, the fourth arc of the manga. However, while the finale introduces us to the dangers of the Cursed House and the village, the real action will begin in Season 2.

Momo and her friends are in major trouble as the mission turns out to be more dangerous than they initially thought. Momo and Okarun will do everything they can to help Jiji out of the bind. Meanwhile, Jiji struggles against the evil spirit inhabiting his house, which is both physically and emotionally taxing. Assuming that the second season will have the same number of episodes as the first season, it will adapt the Cursed House and Evil Eye Arcs.

