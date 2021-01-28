New Death Note Novel Highlights Ryuk with Cover Art

Death Note might not be returning to the world of anime any time soon, but some brand new stories in the world that made Light Yagami and Ryuk household names among anime fans are on the way, with a new cover being released that shows off the devilish Shinigami. The finale of the original Death Note series saw Light finally pay for his crimes in his bid to create a better world as "Kira" using the power of the magical notebook, but Ryuk still monitors the Earth and it's clear that this new compilation will explore new aspects of this world!

Though Death Note's anime has come to an end, we saw the arrival of a new story for Ryuk and the killer notebook with a sequel story that saw a new possessor of the book via a one-shot manga. Following the young boy Minoru Tanaka who comes into possession of the Death Note and meets the creepy grim reaper, but isn't looking to eliminate criminals or in fact use the power of the book at all! Minoru is looking for a quick payday that will make him wealthy beyond means and enacts a brilliant plan in a bid to sell the Death Note to the highest bidder!

Twitter Outlet WSJ_Manga shared the new cover art for the upcoming short story compilation that explores new areas of the Death Note universe, with the Shinigami Ryuk clearly playing a big role in these new tales that introduced us to the notebook which had the power to change the world:

DEATH NOTE Short Stories Volume Cover. pic.twitter.com/B3BZ87y9T8 — Shonen Jump News - Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) January 27, 2021

Death Note has become one of the most recognizable properties in the world of anime despite only having one anime season to its name, thanks to the intricate "cat and mouse" structure of the series as well as the amazing design work from creators Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata. Though there has yet to be news about an ongoing sequel of the original series, we look forward to seeing what new characters are explored in these short stories and which returning characters we'll see!

Will you be picking up this compilation that brings us back to the world of Death Note? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ryuk!