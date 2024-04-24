Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17 Promo Released

Delicious in Dungeon has been setting up for its next major story, and fans have gotten the first look at what's coming next with the promo and preview images from Episode 17 of the anime! Delicious in Dungeon has been working its way through the second half of the anime's debut season this Spring, and with it fans have started to see how the dungeon has been changing ever since Laios and the others decided they wanted to escape it. But things are only going to get even more complicated from this point on as more characters are thrown into the mix.

Delicious in Dungeon that's teasing even more intense mix ups are on the way as the anime continues through the rest of the season through the Spring, and the first look at the next episode of the series teases a clash between two parties as something else more intense pops up in the meantime. You can check out the promo for Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17 in the video above to get the first look at what to expect, and the preview images from the episode below for an even more detailed look.

“Delicious in Dungeon” episode 17 preview screenshots 1/2

“Delicious in Dungeon” episode 17 preview screenshots 2/2

How to Watch Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17

Delicious in Dungeon Episode 17 will be premiering on Thursday, April 25th with Netflix, and Kadokawa teases what to expect from the new the episode as such, "Laios reveals to Shuro that he revived Falin using ancient magic. Shuro is furious that they used ancient magic, which is taboo, but Kabru's quick thinking puts things at rest. In such a dangerous atmosphere, a harpy attacks. Although they manage to intercept them, a monster with even larger wings appears..."

If you wanted to catch up with the rest of Delicious in Dungeon so far, you can find it now streaming with Netflix. They tease the anime as such, "Delicious in Dungeon. That is, 'to eat', or 'to be eaten' ――― Within the depths of the dungeon, his younger sister was eaten by a Red Dragon – and adventurer Laios barely made it back to the surface with his life. He attempts the dungeon again, but money and food are deep within its bowels… Faced with the critical situation where his sister may be digested at any moment, Laios decides: 'Food shall be self-providing from within the dungeon!' Slimes, basilisks, mimics and even dragons! While eating those that attack you, aim to traverse the dungeons, adventurer!"