Delicious in Dungeon Episode 4 Preview Released

Delicious in Dungeon is finally here, and the anime is giving everything we wanted. This month marked the big premiere of Studio Trigger's new series, and the adventure fantasy has gone without a hitch. This week, Delicious in Dungeon episode four will go live, and now we have been given a brand-new promo for the update.

As you can see below, the new episode just posted its promo, and it brings our adventuring party to the center. Laios and his crew appear to run into a group of clod giants during their next run, so you can only imagine what kind of gourmet meal they will make. Delicious in Dungeon will show us that menu on January 25th, so fans will have to wait a bit longer.

If you are not caught up with Delicious in Dungeon overall, the hit show is easy to find. The anime is streaming on Netflix, and new episodes are going live weekly. Delicious in Dungeon marks a departure for anime on Netflix as the service most often posts episodes long after their launch in Japan. Delicious in Dungeon is one of the first shows on Netflix to go out weekly, and so far, netizens are loving the big change.

Want to know more about Delicious in Dungeon? No sweat! You can check out the story's official synopsis below for all the details:

"When young adventurer Laios and his company are attacked and soundly thrashed by a dragon deep in a dungeon, the party loses all its money and provisions...and a member! They're eager to go back and save her, but there is just one problem: If they set out with no food or coin to speak of, they're sure to starve on the way! But Laios comes up with a brilliant idea: "Let's eat the monsters!" Slimes, basilisks, and even dragons...none are safe from the appetites of these dungeon-crawling gourmands!"

What do you think about this latest peek at Delicious in Dungeon? Will you be tuning into its next episode?