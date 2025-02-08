Delicious in Dungeon Just Confirmed a Big Surprise Release Coming for the Fans

Yen Press has announced a plethora of new products the company will release in July 2025. Among the books the company will release is Delicious in Dungeon World Guide: The Adventurer’s Bible, Complete Edition, a companion piece to the popular Delicious in Dungeon manga and anime. The companion novel is actually an expanded version of the first Adventurer’s Bible that launched in Japan in 2021 and was later ported by Yen Press in 2022. The original Adventure’s Bible is a reference book that gives readers information and behind-the-scenes secrets about the Delicious in Dungeon franchise. The first Adventure’s Bible was released before the manga’s conclusion in 2023 and the launch of the anime adaptation in 2024.

The Complete Edition contains more than seventy pages of brand-new comics, character facts, and menu secrets. The premise of Delicious in Dungeon revolves around a team of adventurers who need to consume the monsters they fight in a dungeon. The adventurers create meals out of the slain flesh of the monsters they fight, inventing delectable-looking cuisine. The Adventurer’s Bible, Complete Edition is not an official cookbook, it is more of a reference book that gives readers interesting tidbits about the franchise. Nonetheless, the official description for The Adventurer’s Bible, Complete Edition claims to have secrets on the menu, hinting the book will give fans some insight on how some of the meals are made.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Delicious in Dungeon World Guide: The Adventurer’s Bible, Complete Edition



With more than seventy pages of brand-new comics, character info, and secrets on the menu, this updated edition of the Delicious in Dungeon World Guide is packed with all you need to know! pic.twitter.com/UTDSAaiZsl — Yen Press (@yenpress) February 7, 2025

What Makes Delicious in Dungeon Special Compared to Other Food Anime?

Cooking manga is a common and popular subgenre within the medium that typically focuses on detailing food preparation. These kinds of manga traditionally make the food look as good as possible, tempting viewers to try the ingredients themselves. Delicious in Dungeon twists the typical cooking manga formula by having the ingredients be dungeon monsters. Anime fans became mesmerized by how the characters would turn inconspicuous monsters into five-star meals.

Furthermore, the series has a deep lore and an engaging storyline. While turning monsters into delicious meals is the main hook for the manga and anime, Delicious in Dungeon is more about the camaraderie between the adventurers and reaching the end of the dungeon to save a teammate. The narrative has actual stakes, keeping viewers invested from chapter to chapter.

The Delicious in Dungeon manga ended in September 2023 with fourteen complete volumes. The first season of the anime adaptation contained 24 episodes, lasting from January 4th, 2024 to June 13th, 2024. Studio Trigger animated the anime series, making it one of the first big hits of 2024. A second season for the Delicious in Dungeon anime has been announced.

Information courtesy of Yen Press on X (formerly Twitter) and Anime News Network.