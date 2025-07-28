Demon Slayer’s Latest Movie Shatters Yet Another Massive Record

It should not come as a surprise to anyone that when Demon Slayer‘s Infinity Castle trilogy was announced, the films would shatter records everywhere, but the release of the first movie is taking everyone by surprise as it easily dominates the Japanese box office and reaches a monumental milestone. The reviews for the movie are also glowing, and although it has been less than 2 weeks since the release of the movie, it would not be premature to declare it a total success, and it will only keep getting more successful when the world gets to see what has been cooking up.

According to a new article by Oricon that dives into this weekend’s box office trends, Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle Arc Part 1: Akaza’s Return has hit 10 billion Yen in just 10 days, and now has a total of 12.8 billion Yen (approximately $86 million) with 9.1 million tickets sold. Furthermore, it drew in 2.121 million viewers and earned 3.099 billion yen over this three-day weekend and absolutely dominated in its second week. It has shot up to be the 29th highest-grossing movie in Japanese history in just 14 days. The number one movie in the country, as well as what truly pushed the franchise over the top, similarly had such a ranking and attendees in the two weeks it was out, which means that the first part of the trilogy has the potential to soar just as high or even higher.

Demon Slayer Is on Track to Make History Yet Again

The reviews are mesmerized by the movie’s incredible animation and visuals that pushed the fight scenes to the absolute max, as well as the dazzling and intricate landscape of the castle. Akaza also stole the show with his heart-jerking backstory that recontextualised his character, as well as his fight with Tanjiro. Between the score, action and the use of 3-D, the praise for the film’s production quality is endless, and given just how brilliantly animated Mugen Train and past seasons were, international movie-goers should be prepared for an incredible experience.

The fact that the first part of the movie is doing so well shows the momentum and popularity the franchise holds, and manga readers know that the next 2 parts are even crazier in terms of twists and turns. With the worldwide release coming in August 2025, Demon Slayer – Infinity Castle part 1 will truly be yet another phenomenon that takes over the box office of many countries around the world, just like it managed to do a few years ago.