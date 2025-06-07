Demon Slayer Star Joins All You Need Is Kill Ahead of Annecy Premiere

All You Need Is Kill is a new anime feature film adapting the original novel that inspired the Tom Cruise starring Edge of Tomorrow, and now it’s nabbed a major Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba star ahead of big premiere as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival this year. Warner Bros. previously announced earlier this Spring that the company has some big plans for Annecy this year. Not only are they bringing the first look at new animated series and movies they now have in the works, there are going to be some big premieres of its new anime projects now in development too.

All You Need Is Kill will be hosting a special screening debut as part of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival 2025 as it has been selected as one of the Midnight Specials during the event. Fans in attendance will be able to check out one of three screenings taking place on June 9th, 12th and 15th, and will be the first time the film will be shown to the public overall. With the confirmation of these special screenings, the main two members of the voice cast have been announced as well.

Who Stars In All You Need Is Kill?

As detailed in a press release from Warner Bros. Japan, All You Need Is Kill will be starring Ai Mikami (Undead Lovers, Romance Battle Royale) as the voice of main protagonist Rita, who finds herself in a terrible time loop that resets every time she dies. Mikami shared the following statement about her joining the film at first, “As someone whoʼs always loved anime, it was like a dream for me to participate in this project. But at the same time, I was also anxious about whether I could do it because I loved anime… That anxiety overlapped with Ritaʼs feelings. However on the first day of recording with Hanae, the voice actor of Keiji, I experienced a strange moment when my feelings were lightened and released. I felt breathing and living as Rita was something unique as a voice actor.”

Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer) will be starring in the film alongside Mikami as the voice of Keiji, who gets wrapped up in Rita’s struggles. Hanae teased the following about his character, “At first glance, Keiji might seem like an ordinary young man. But as he repeatedly faces death on the brutal battlefield, he gradually begins to change and grow. Through my voice, I hope to carefully convey his despair, inner conflict, and ultimately, his resolve. One of the highlights of the story is Keijiʼs evolving relationship with Rita—whom he meets within the loop—and the determination that begins to take root within him as he relives the same battles over and over.”

What to Know for All You Need Is Kill

Based on an original novel by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, which went on to inspire Edge of Tomorrow, All You Need Is Kill is directed by Kenichiro Akimoto for STUDIO4°C, the studio behind hit anime releases like Tekkonkinkreet and Children of the Sea. Warner Bros Japan. is overseeing the production for the new film, with it starring Ai Mikami as Rita and Natsuki Hanae as Keiji.

As seen in the original novel, All You Need Is Kill is a wild story where two people are trapped in a loop that they need to escape. It’s how Warner Bros. Japan teases the new film as well, “Trapped in a time loop after an alien invasion, the girl and boyʼs chance encounter will shape the fate of an endless battlefield. Get ready for a breathtaking action-fantasy sci-fi adventure!”