Demon Slayer Art imagines Zenitsu in Different Styles

Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen anime series in the world, thanks to its eclectic cast of characters, with one fan artist imagining the lightning wielding swordsman known as Zenitsu in the different styles of series including My Hero Academia, Attack On Titan, Dragon Ball Z, and many others. With the "scaredy-cat" sword wielder playing a big role in the recent Mugen Train film, it's clear that the member of the Demon Slayer Corps with a crush on Nezuko will have a heavy role to play in the future of the series as it races toward its finale.

Zenitsu is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of Tanjiro and Nezuko, and that's really saying something considering Inosuke wears a boar's head twenty-four seven on his own temple. Unable to even stay conscious when a demon approaches, Zenitsu was taught to practice one move over and over again, until it became so second-hand that he could unleash the attack even when he was unconscious. Holding a serious crush on Nezuko, Zenitsu has joined Tanjiro's adventures, unable to contain his fear during any of their respective battles, with season one seeing him defeat a member of the Spider Clan using his passed out power.

Twitter Artist Kny Picture shared this impressive take on Demon Slayer's Zenitsu in the style of other anime franchises, imaging what the Shonen character might have looked like if he was included in universes such as My Hero Academia, Dragon Ball, and many others:

Zenitsu in different anime styles pic.twitter.com/KoiRnpYHNy — Demon Slayer (@KnyPicture) June 7, 2021

A second season for Demon Slayer has already been confirmed, with the events of the next storyline directly following the events of the first feature, to arrive later this year, though we have yet to hear the exact date for when we can expect Tanjiro and his friends to enter into the next phase of their lives. Zenitsu, during the events of Mugen Train, lived his "dream life", wherein he was in a relationship with Nezuko and skipping through a field, though the hilarious events also gave us a brief look into the dark side of one of Tanjiro's accomplices.

What is your favorite alternate take on Demon Slayer's Zenitsu in this artist's lineup? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.