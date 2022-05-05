Demon Slayer Highlights Monstrous New Nezuko Art

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has officially put its cap on the second season for both the original and English dubbed broadcasts, and with the series getting ready for its home media release in Japan with some fierce new Nezuko Kamado art! The second season of the series brought the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series to life, and fans saw how the fight against the first real Upper-Rank demon challenged Tanjiro Kamado and the others more than ever before. This was especially true for Nezuko, who ended up being pushed so far that she tapped into a whole new level of demonic power.

The Entertainment District arc brought out a whole new side of Nezuko as her body evolved into a much stronger version of her demonic power. Although it came with a sudden boost of strength and speed that allowed her to fight on par with Daki and recover from her injuries at a much faster pace, it also meant the loss of her conscious mind and the control she had been able to maintain. Now the next cover for the Blu-ray release in Japan has put this new Nezuko look front and center with some cool new art. You can check it out below:

The Entertainment District arc officially introduced Tanjiro (and fans) to the first members of the Upper Moons, and they are the true threats for the rest of the series moving forward. Thankfully with the final episode of the second season, it was quickly confirmed that Demon Slayer would be returning for a third season. A release window has yet to be set for the new season just yet, but it has been announced that the new episodes will be picking up with the next major arc from the manga series, Swordsmith Village Arc.

The third season of the series will be introducing more of the Upper Rank demonic threats as well as bringing in more of the Hashira into the fold to kick the action into a whole new realm of intensity. Thankfully now that a third season has been confirmed, it means there's more time to catch up with the episodes so far. You can check out Demon Slayer's first two seasons now streaming on Crunchyroll.

But what do you think? How did you like Nezuko in Season 2? What did you think of the second season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!