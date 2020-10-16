Demon Slayer to Release an Official Coloring Book Next Year

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be releasing an official coloring book next year! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has evolved into a whole new realm within the past two years thanks to the overwhelming success of the anime's first season and feature film release. Although the original manga has come to an end, you would never quite guess that as the franchise is now living on through all sorts of new releases including spin-offs and more. Now the series is branching in an interactive and fun new way with a special coloring book release.

Viz Media has announced that a new coloring book featuring over 70 illustrations from original series creator Koyoharu Gotouge will be hitting shelves in Spring 2022. Known as Demon Slayer: The Official Coloring Book, this will allow fans to bring the series to life in a much different way than fans could have ever expected. You can check out the cover art to this new book from Viz Media's official announcement for the new coloring book below:

Announcement: Now THIS is a coloring book! Add color to over seventy illustrations featuring your favorite characters from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, with art by manga artist Koyoharu Gotouge! Demon Slayer: The Official Coloring Book drops Spring 2022! pic.twitter.com/Ljf4Dmh2l7 — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 9, 2021

This is far from the only new Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba release that fans can look forward to in the near future. A second season of the anime is currently in the works for a release later this October in Japan. Covering the events of the Entertainment District arc of the original manga series, we'll be getting to see new information about this season during a special event coming later this Summer as a way to hype up its Fall return.

If you wanted to catch up before the new season hits, you can find both the first full anime season and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train now streaming on Funimation with both Japanese and English dubbed audio (You can actually check out our full review of the film here if you'd like). If you wanted to read ahead in the manga to see what's coming next in the anime instead, you can find Koyoharu Gotouge's full series now with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Will you be nabbing Demon Slayer's new coloring book? Which manga would make for the best coloring books? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!