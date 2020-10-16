Demon Slayer Trains Have Arrived in California

Demon Slayer has become one of the biggest Shonen franchises around, despite the fact that the manga's story came to an end years ago as there are still plenty of stories and battles that have yet to be brought to the anime adaptation. With the Shonen manga managing to actually dethrone One Piece on more than one occasion when it comes to overall manga sales, it would seem that the Mugen Trains are rolling into the station once again as for a limited time, Demon Slayer trains are arriving in California for fans of the series.

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train saw Tanjiro and his young friends in the Demon Slayer Corps hopping aboard a supernatural locomotive that saw the swordsmen meeting the Flame Hashira Rengoku and fighting against one of the top-tier demons known as Enmu. With Rengoku losing his life against the demonic brawler known as Akaza, the second season saw the anime adaptation retelling the events of the movie while also taking the opportunity to explore how the Shonen's protagonists were affected by Rengoku's death and how they were able to handle the demonic entities living within the Entertainment District. Season Three has already been confirmed by Ufotable and will delve into the Swordsmith Village Arc to offer new challenges to our anime heroes.

The Official English Twitter Account for Demon Slayer shared that for a limited time, train enthusiasts in California will have the opportunity to hop onto trains that honor the Hashira, with some of the strongest members of the Demon Slayer Corps painted onto the sides:

While a specific release date for the third season of the anime has yet to be confirmed, Ufotable has let fans know to expect the return of Tanjiro and his friends to the small screen next year. With the movie version of the Mugen Train becoming the most profitable anime film of all time, we wouldn't be surprised to see the Demon Slayer Corps return to the big screen though nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a new Demon Slayer film.

