Demon Slayer Answers Question of How Demons Are Made

Demon Slayer recently saw Tanjiro and his friends defeat the demons of the Entertainment District Arc by the skin of their teeth, decapitating the sinister siblings in Gyutaro and Daki. With a third season already confirmed by Ufotable, the studio responsible for the anime adaptation, fans are picking over the manga to learn more about the universe of the Demon Slayer Corps, with fans discovering why Muzan was making so many demons and how upper-tier demons were able to be made.

In one of the final publications of Demon Slayer’s manga, Gotouge apparently broke down two major elements as to how demons were created, including why Muzan created more underlings as well as how Upper-Rank demons were created:

“Why Muzan Made Demons:

To find someone capable of withstanding sunlight as a demon.

To make upper rank demons: Upper-Rank demons are particularly difficult to create because they require a large amount of Muzan’s blood, which destroys most recipients’ cells. When upper-rank demons recruit people, they give them their own blood, but an upper-rank demon’s blood doesn’t have the ability to make demons. It sends their intention of making a demon to Muzan, and if Muzan approves, it changes into blood capable of making a demon. Only upper-rank demons can make such requests.”

The Upper-Rank demons that we’ve seen appear in the series so far have been terrifying, with Akaza killing Renoku the Flame Hashira at the end of the Mugen Train Arc and the upper-tier demon siblings of Gyutaro and Daki nearly killing the Sound Hashira along with our heroes in Tanjiro, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and Nezuko. With the final episode of the second season hinting at a gather of the top-tier demons, season three is sure to throw some fans for a loop with the colorful, albeit bone-chilling, members of Muzan’s inner circle. Needless to say, Tanjiro and his friends have their work cut out for them when it comes to freeing the world of this supernatural threat that craves human flesh.

