Demon Slayer Cosplay Brings the Demon Akaza to Life

Of the many demons that have come across Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps, Akaza might have taken the most from the heroes of Demon Slayer. As a result of the Mugen Train Arc, the Flame Hashira Rengoku was killed by the top lieutenant in Muzan's army. The fourth season of the anime adaptation is in full swing and while it's about to be halfway finished with the arrival of its next episode, there might be a place for Akaza to appear as the war against the Demon Lord Muzan rages.

Since killing Rengoku and taking damage from Tanjiro as a result of fleeing the sunlight, Akaza has been mostly stuck to the shadows and hasn't exactly been in the good graces of his boss. In the third season, during the Entertainment District Arc, Muzan nearly killed Akaza in a rage as the latter was unable to kill all of the members of the Demon Slayer Corps that he encountered. As the finale for the anime adaptation approaches, expect Akaza to play a major role in future battles of the Demon Slayer swordsmen.

Demon Slayer's Akaza Comes To Life

Rather than wielding a weapon or wild supernatural, mind-bending powers, Akaza mostly just used his fists when he first premiered as a part of the Mugen Train arc. The demon came at the Flame Hashira in a way that many didn't see coming, as the hard-hitting antagonist offered to transform Rengoku into a demon so that the two could fight forever. Should Rengoku have been turned into a demon, he might have had the power to defeat Akaza but would have had some major negative side effects.

The next episode of the critically acclaimed anime adaptation is set to arrive on June 2nd as Demon Slayer continues the Hashira Training Arc. Titled "To Bring a Smile to One's Face", Ufotable has released a new synopsis for the fourth episode of season four, "After successfully completing his training under Uzui, Tanjiro deepens his friendship with the Demon Slayer Corps members and vows to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji once again. At the Tokito residence where they next head, Muichiro has already begun intense training with the members of the Corps."

