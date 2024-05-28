Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4 Title, Synopsis Revealed

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is now in the midst of its fourth season, and the anime has shared the first details about what to expect from Episode 4 of the season! Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc has been taking on the shortest arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series so far, and the first three episodes have revealed the kind of tactic the new season is taking as a result. We're starting to see more original material in the episodes, and that's likely going to continue with what's coming our way next as Tanjiro Kamado continues his training.

With the first phase of the Hashira's new training regimen seeing Tanjiro working together with the former Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, to build up his stamina, the end of the episode teased that he would be moving on to the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito's phase of the training. As each of the members of the Demon Slaying Corps are preparing to face off against Muzan Kibutsuji in the very near future, each new episode of Demon Slayer is all that more curious as to what they'll show. Now we've gotten the title and synopsis for Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 4 ahead of its debut this weekend!

(Photo: ufotable)

How to Watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 4

Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc Episode 4 is titled "To Bring a Smile to One's Face" and will premiering on Sunday, June 2nd in Japan before being available for streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll shortly after. As for what to expect from the episode, the official website for the anime teases it as such, "After successfully completing his training under Uzui, Tanjiro deepens his friendship with the Demon Slayer Corps members and vows to defeat Muzan Kibutsuji once again. At the Tokito residence where they next head, Muichiro has already begun intense training with the members of the Corps."

You can now stream the first three episodes of Demon Slayer Season 4 with Crunchyroll (which has yet to confirm how many episodes it will last this Spring), but can also catch up on the first three seasons of Demon Slayer along with the Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc movie streaming there as well while we wait for what's next. There has yet to be an announcement for the release of the new season's English dub as of the time of this publication.