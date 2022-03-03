Demon Slayer Fan Captures Rengoku’s Bright Flames in This Cosplay

The Flame Hashira Rengoku might have died as a result of his battle against Akaza during the finale of the Mugen Train arc, but his fire still burns bright in the hearts of minds of the young swordsmen that encountered him during Demon Slayer. With the Sound Hashira attempting to live up to the legacy of Rengoku during the Entertainment District Arc, one cosplayer has resurrected the member of the Pillars, capturing the energy of the flaming brawler that left quite an impression on Tanjiro and company.

Rengoku, as mentioned earlier, did not survive his fight with the top-tier demon known as Akaza, who was able to deliver fatal blows to the Flame Hashira during their brutal battle. Though Akaza escaped the battle with his life, he recently suffered a serious talking down to by the lord of the demons, Muzan, who expected far more from the opponent of Rengoku, considering that the punch drunk demon did not kill the other members of the Corps including Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu. With Tanjiro seeking out the family of Rengoku to learn more about the powerful technique of Sun Breathing, Rengoku’s legacy will clearly have an impact on the Shonen protagonist throughout the rest of the series.

Instagram Cosplayer Its Lanicos shared this perfect representation of the Flame Hashira who helped to make Demon Slayer’s first movie the biggest anime movie of all time, even though Rengoku was not able to survive his battle against the top-tier demon known as Akaza:

Immediately following the finale of the second season of Demon Slayer, Ufotable wasted little time in confirming the third season of the wildly popular anime series. Set to translate the events of the Swordsmith Village Arc, Demon Slayer has yet to reveal when the third season will hit the small screen, though there are plenty of fans of the Corps that are dying for a release date. With Demon Slayer having yet to confirm any movies in its future following the success of the Demon Slayer Corps, it will be interesting to see if the franchise created by Koyoharu Gotouge will hit the silver screen before the anime series wraps.

