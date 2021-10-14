Demon Slayer Cosplay Turns Wildman Inosuke Into A Wild Woman





Demon Slayer’s second season has already begun, with the premiere episode focusing on the Flame Hashira Rengoku and his journeys through a tiny village that is being tormented by a speed demon with a desire to slash his way through innocent bystanders. With the current season set to retell the journey of the Mugen Train before diving into the new story of the Entertainment District Arc, expect some major events not just for Tanjiro and Rengoku, but the pig-headed Rengoku as well, with one Cosplayer imagining a brand new take on the brash swordsman.

When last we left Inosuke in the first season, the wildman who barged his way into the Demon Slayer Corps joined Tanjiro, Nezuko, and Zenitsu on their quest to eradicate the demon scourge from the countryside. During the events of Mugen Train, we got a better look not only into how Inosuke had improved his skills over the course of season one, but also his deepest desires as the demon Enmu used the swordsman’s dreams in an attempt to kill him while traveling aboard the train. With the events of the movie changing the lives of all the Demon Slayers involved, expect some big moments for Inosuke coming up in season two.

Instagram Cosplayer Muat0ri shared her take on the fan-favorite character from Demon Slayer, capturing Inosuke’s look beneath the boar head mask that he wears for the majority of his appearances throughout the Shonen franchise that has risen in popularity since debuting in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016:

With the anime still having plenty of material to cover from its source material, fans are left wondering if the manga for Demon Slayer will continue as it has already brought the journey of Tanjiro and his friends to a close. Creator Koyoharu Gotouge has been tight-lipped about returning to the franchise, with either a sequel or spin-off series, but it’s characters like Inosuke that make fans anxious to see a return of the series in the future.

