Demon Slayer Cosplay Prepares For The Season Four Finale With Kanao

Demon Slayer's fourth season is preparing to come to an end as Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu have been working their way through the Hashira Training Arc. Thanks to learning from the best of the best in the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjiro is as ready as he'll ever be to fight against Muzan and his demonic hordes. While she might not be a Hashira herself, the demon slayer known as Kanao is set to play a big role in the future of the anime adaptation prior to the series finale. It should come as no surprise that cosplayers are bringing the sword master to life.

In the first four seasons of Demon Slayer's anime, viewers haven't had much of an opportunity to see Kanao in action. While she is clearly following in the footsteps of the Insect Hashira, aka Shinobu, her character is quite different from her adopted sister. Kanao did make an appearance in the latest season though she was not a part of the training that Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu underwent. We still have one more episode in the tank for Demon Slayer's fourth season but based on the final moments of episode seven, the season is looking to end things with a bang.

Kanao: The Next Generation of Hashira

While the fifth season of the anime adaptation has yet to be confirmed, it seems like a surefire bet that Tanjiro and company will return to the anime world. Many Demon Slayer fans have been wondering just how the anime series will continue and whether it will finish its run on television and/or if it will feature the final fight against Muzan on the silver screen. Regardless of how Demon Slayer ends, it's sure to be quite the event in the anime world when we have to say goodbye to Tanjiro.

The fourth season finale is only a few hours from airing and is titled "The Hashira Unite." If you want a jump start on the upcoming installment, here's how the shonen series describes the end of the Hashira Training Arc, "On a quiet, moonlit night, Kagaya finally meets Muzan Kibutsuji, who appears at the Ubuyashiki residence."

Want to stay up to date on the final fights of the Demon Slayer Corps? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on the shonen series and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Demon Slayer.